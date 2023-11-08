The Green Room 42 Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL(S) on Sunday, December 3

Get ready to be immersed in the melodies of Heathers, Mean Girls, Grease, and many more.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Three - The Hosts With The Most Photo 1 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Three
Review: MASTERVOICES' THE FROGS Made a Little-known Sondheim Score Soar at Jazz At Lincoln Photo 2 Mastervoices THE FROGS Soars
Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 3 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 4 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42

The Green Room 42 Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL(S) on Sunday, December 3

The Green Room 42 Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL(S) on Sunday, December 3

The Green Room 42 presents High School Musical(s) on Sunday, December 3rd at 9.30pm.

Russell and Rose Productions, your favorite new producer power duo, is back at The Green Room 42! This time with High School Musical(s), a cabaret that features music from everyone's favorite musicals about high school. Get ready to be immersed in the melodies of Heathers, Mean Girls, Grease, and many more. Come join and sing along with us for a night that will show you that we're all in this together!

Featuring Cameron Mark Russell (Producer), Aaron de Rose (Producer), Erin Kennedy (Music Director), Cylie Cabrera, Joe Castinado, Alison Fierro, Molly Fillburn, Jared Goodwin, Nicole Eve Goldstein, Steven J. Harris, Livvie Hirshfield, Keisha Johnson, Annabelle Lesser, Liv Pelton, Ann Stein.

High School Musical(s) plays at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, December 3rd at 9.30pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Livestream option is included. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

Cameron Mark Russell, originally from Colorado, and Aaron de Rose, originally from New Zealand, met in a ballet class at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy and instantly clicked (maybe it was just the tights). This resulted in the two creating their very own production company shortly after graduating. Russell & Rose Productions focuses on creating opportunities for young talent relatively new to the industry, working to create a name for themselves.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here






RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jason Kravits to Bring OFF THE TOP! Improvised Cabaret to Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Jason Kravits to Bring OFF THE TOP! Improvised Cabaret to Chelsea Table + Stage

Broadway World Award Winner and “Master Improviser” Jason Kravits will star in “OFF the TOP!” a hilarious night of music, comedy, improv, and cabaret at Chelsea Table + Stage on December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM.

2
Adam Pascal And Anthony Rapp Add One Show To Their January Run at 54 Below Photo
Adam Pascal And Anthony Rapp Add One Show To Their January Run at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway favorites Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp for a celebration of their careers and enduring friendship.

3
Sally Mayes to Perform NOW AND THEN: THE TEASER at The Green Room 42 Photo
Sally Mayes to Perform NOW AND THEN: THE TEASER at The Green Room 42

York Times – will present Tony Award-nominated Broadway favorite Sally Mayes in the opening show of her new concert series, “Now and Then: The Teaser,” on Saturday, December 2 at 9:30 PM.

4
Christopher Collette Will FLY At The Beechman Photo
Christopher Collette Will FLY At The Beechman

THE LAURIE BEECHMAN THEATER will present up-and-coming Saloon Singer vocalist Christopher Collette and pianist, composer, music director Tracy Stark.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
& JULIET
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MOULIN ROUGE!
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You