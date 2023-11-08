The Green Room 42 Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL(S) on Sunday, December 3

The Green Room 42 presents High School Musical(s) on Sunday, December 3rd at 9.30pm.

Russell and Rose Productions, your favorite new producer power duo, is back at The Green Room 42! This time with High School Musical(s), a cabaret that features music from everyone's favorite musicals about high school. Get ready to be immersed in the melodies of Heathers, Mean Girls, Grease, and many more. Come join and sing along with us for a night that will show you that we're all in this together!

Featuring Cameron Mark Russell (Producer), Aaron de Rose (Producer), Erin Kennedy (Music Director), Cylie Cabrera, Joe Castinado, Alison Fierro, Molly Fillburn, Jared Goodwin, Nicole Eve Goldstein, Steven J. Harris, Livvie Hirshfield, Keisha Johnson, Annabelle Lesser, Liv Pelton, Ann Stein.

High School Musical(s) plays at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, December 3rd at 9.30pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Livestream option is included. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

Cameron Mark Russell, originally from Colorado, and Aaron de Rose, originally from New Zealand, met in a ballet class at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy and instantly clicked (maybe it was just the tights). This resulted in the two creating their very own production company shortly after graduating. Russell & Rose Productions focuses on creating opportunities for young talent relatively new to the industry, working to create a name for themselves.

