Talia Suskauer And Kalyn West Join Broadway Debuts Celebration At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2018-2019 Season next week, on Monday, May 6th, 2019, at 9:30pm. Every year new faces join the Broadway community. No matter if they are fresh out of college or already legends on the YouTube cabaret circuit, getting that magical news is something they will never forget.

After last year's sold out concert, Feinstein's/54 Below will again celebrate the amazing and landmark Broadways of the current season. Join cast members from Be More Chill, Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud, Pretty Woman, The Prom and more as they sing from their heart and share the unforgettable story of how they learned they would be making their Broadway dreams finally come true! The special evening will truly celebrate the amazing impact these performers have made on the Broadway community through their debut and all that is coming next!

Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill) and Kalyn West (The Prom) have joined the line-up for the annual evening.

The 9:30pm concert will also feature the previously announced Johnny Brantley III (Beetlejuice), Leroy Church (King Kong), Robby Clater (Pretty Woman), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Michael Graceffa (The Cher Show), Katerina Papacostas (Tootsie), Mallory Portnoy (Oklahoma!), Jack Sippel (The Prom), Noa Solorio (Gettin' The Band Back Together), Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud), and Jason SweethTooth Williams (Be More Chill).

The evening will again be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

Another Opening, Another Debut! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, May 6th, 2019, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





