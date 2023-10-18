TRANS VOICES CABARET to Return to Caveat

Trans Voices Cabaret, NYC's premier cabaret featuring transgender and nonbinary seasoned performers and rising stars in the musical theater community, makes their second appearance at Caveat in Manhattan on Saturday, November 25th at 9:30pm. The evening promises a night of music, solidarity, laughter, and a celebration of trans joy!

Featuring performances by Caco (they/she), Blanca Del Loco (she/they), Patrick Falk (he/him), Jules Geiss (they/them), Malea Kimberly (they), Alex Martins (they/them), Teagan Rabuano (she/her), and Lisa Tricarico (they/them.) TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto (he/they) will serve as emcee for the evening

"New York City is home to so many talented transgender and nonbinary musical theater performers who are ready to be out there working professionally," says Cianciotto. "We hope you can join us for an evening that not only celebrates but uplifts their voices, and celebrates the diversity of the community as a whole."

The mission of Trans Voices Cabaret is to raise awareness and visibility of NYC's diverse trans and nonbinary musical theater community. Trans Voices Cabaret has been performing regularly since its inception in 2017, and has chapters in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Portland, OR, and London, England.

Live-stream tickets are $15; in-person tickets range from $20 - $25. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan 10002. All in-person guests must be 21+. To purchase tickets, please visit Click Here. For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, follow them on Instagram at @transvoicescabaret, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.