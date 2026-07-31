TIM MONTANA Releases New Album ENTIRE STATE OF TIM MONTANA

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Tim Montana has released a new album, ENTIRE STATE OF TIM MONTANA, across digital streaming platforms via BMG. The sixteen-track project includes musical contributions from Jerry Cantrell, Slash and Billy F Gibbons, along with spoken cameos from Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Robert Patrick. The album title was suggested by Charlie Sheen.

Welcome to the entire state of Tim Montana. The new album, Entire State Of Tim Montana, named by none other than actor Charlie Sheen, is available across all digital streaming platforms today, July 31 via BMG. Tim Montana has built a reputation for delivering unapologetically loud, high-energy songs driven by blistering guitar riffs, raw vocals, and a rebellious, blue-collar attitude. Blending Southern rock swagger with modern hard-rock production, Montana's sound truly bridges the worlds of various genres, earning him a growing audience across multiple formats. His music reflects the rugged independence of the American West, with lyrics rooted in hard work, freedom, and living life on your own terms. The sixteen tracks on the record feature some assists from music's heaviest hitters including Jerry Cantrell, Slash, Billy F Gibbons and include cameos from Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen, and Robert Patrick as well.

'This record is a collision of my heroes and my scars, the loudest moments I've ever lived and the quiet truths I couldn't outrun,' Montana shares, and continues, 'Don't worry there's some fun moments too. It's not over-polished, it's not safe, but it's exactly who I am.'

ENTIRE STATE OF TIM MONTANA Tracklisting

01. Courtroom feat. Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen & Robert Patrick

02. Beautiful Hate

03. Break Me Down

04. Watch Me Drown feat. First Crazy Dog & WolfBear

05. Kinda Like It feat. Jerry Cantrell

06. Long Long Year

07. Brown Sugar feat. Billy F Gibbons & Slash

08. Vampires

09. Crown Of Ash feat. Royale Lynn

10. One Black Thumbnail

11. Roar

12. Like A Satellite

13. Off The Ground

14. Like A Kennedy

Montana has built his reputation on high-energy guitar-driven rock with a blue-collar sensibility, and continues to perform live while expanding his audience through charting singles.

Photo Credit: Spidey Smith



Photo Credit: Spidey Smith

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