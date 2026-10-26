Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THEN & NOW: AN INTIMATE NIGHT OF THEATRE to Play The Green Room 42
The production features Hayden Poe, Ryan Sawyer Robbins, and Joshua Turchin performing music spanning from Sondheim to Jonathan Larson.
THEN & NOW: An Intimate Night of Theatre comes to The Green Room 42 on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 9:30 PM. Produced and directed by Max Bocklage, with music direction by Joshua Turchin, the evening is an night of reflection and personal introspection through musical theatre, where every song tells a true story from the cast.
Each singer will perform two pieces: one from the Golden Age of musical theatre and one contemporary selection. These songs connect to the performer's own life in a meaningful way. Together, the two selections tell stories, shared with the audience, of where they've been, where they are now, and where they're heading. The evening's music spans generations of the American musical, from Oscar Hammerstein II and Stephen Sondheim to Jonathan Larson and Jason Robert Brown.
'I'm making this show because I think we as people need connection more than ever,' says producer and director Max Bocklage. 'The world can be a scary, hard, cruel place, and it will beat you down to your core. I think it's worth taking time for some introspection on our journey and seeing how far we've come from where we started. We can use that as fuel to keep pushing past whatever life throws at us.'
The cast features Hayden Poe (Jimmy Awards '24 & '25), Payton Daly (Litusical), Ryan Sawyer Robbins (BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage finalist), Arial Jordan, Raegan Decker, Lilianna Elizabeth, Callum Howard, Max Bocklage, and Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, Netflix's 13: The Musical).
Max Bocklage (Producer & Director) is a composer, writer, and performer from Rising Sun, Maryland, and a four-time winner of the Maryland Music Educators Association's Young Composer Project. He produced and directed Almost Midnight: Broadway's Biggest Showstoppers at The Green Room 42 in July 2026 and is developing Mark & Mary, a new musical. He is a co-founder of the film production company Pulling Focus NYC and studies vocal performance at the University of Maryland.
Joshua Turchin is a performer, composer, music director, and writer whose credits include CIA, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Forbidden Broadway, two Broadway national tours, The Little Mermaid at The Hollywood Bowl, Netflix's 13: The Musical, and the music department of Wicked: For Good. He regularly music directs at NYC venues including 54 Below and The Green Room 42.
Event Details
THEN & NOW: An Intimate Night of Theatre plays The Green Room 42 (inside YOTEL, 570 Tenth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10036) on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 9:30 PM. The show runs approximately 75 minutes and is open to all ages. In-person tickets start at $21.95 (plus fees). A livestream pass is available for $27.95, so audiences anywhere can watch from home. For tickets and livestream passes, visit thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.
About The Green Room 42
Founded in 2017 and located inside YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 has become one of New York City's premier cabaret venues. Hailed by The New York Times as 'Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot' and recognized by Time Out New York for Best Cabaret Show 2023 (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), the venue presents performances by Broadway stars while offering a full food and beverage menu.
Over the years, The Green Room 42 has welcomed artists including Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and thousands of other performers, continuing to serve as a cornerstone of New York's Broadway and cabaret community.
Follow the show on Instagram at @thenandnowat42.
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