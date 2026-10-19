Keemar Davis to Present Live Cabaret at Green Room 42 in November
The performer, known for roles in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL and FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, brings musical theatre experience to an intimate evening of vocal storytelling.
Actor and singer Keemar Davis will take the stage at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM for KEEMAR DAVIS, a live cabaret experience spanning classic soul, R&B, pop and gospel.
Davis brings a background in musical theatre and live performance to an evening centered on vocal power, musical storytelling and audience connection. His credits include the North American tour of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, where he portrayed Richard Bullock and performed in the ensemble, as well as Big Moe in Five Guys Named Moe, Drake in Annie, and production vocalist work with Celebrity Cruises.
Designed as an intimate musical evening, KEEMAR DAVIS draws from soul, R&B, pop and gospel for a performance focused on voice, connection and the joy of live music.
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