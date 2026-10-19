Keemar Davis to Present Live Cabaret at Green Room 42 in November

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Actor and singer Keemar Davis will take the stage at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM for KEEMAR DAVIS, a live cabaret experience spanning classic soul, R&B, pop and gospel.

Davis brings a background in musical theatre and live performance to an evening centered on vocal power, musical storytelling and audience connection. His credits include the North American tour of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, where he portrayed Richard Bullock and performed in the ensemble, as well as Big Moe in Five Guys Named Moe, Drake in Annie, and production vocalist work with Celebrity Cruises.

Designed as an intimate musical evening, KEEMAR DAVIS draws from soul, R&B, pop and gospel for a performance focused on voice, connection and the joy of live music.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 05 Hrs 40 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming