THE LONELY ARTISTS SALON: NOT LONELY ANYMORE Comes to 54 Below in January

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents The Lonely Artists Salon: Not Lonely Anymore on January 4th at 9:30 p.m. The Lonely Artists Salon is a free arts collective dedicated to giving any and all artists a space to meet, share with, and uplift other artists as they navigate their artistic journey in New York. This first-ever performance from the group will feature original compositions by long-attending members who have paired up with up-and-coming singers to create an evening of collaborative excellence from Broadway’s next generation. Any proceeds from the show will go to keeping the Lonely Artists Salon free for all who attend. Songs will feature themes of loneliness and showcase the magic that happens when we are Lonely No More.  

Featuring composers include Dylan Schifrin ($CABS, Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist, Mercer Songwriters project), Julie Richardson and Amy Andrews (To The Lighthouse, Finishing the Score, Women & Theater), Michael Radi (The Kings Legacy, ‘S Wonderful: An Evening with George Gershwin, Musical Theater Writer Guy), Julian Rosenblum (Bohemian Progeny), Shyama Iyer (A Game of Dice, Journeys, Re-bloom), Aaron Michael Krueger (Andersen’s Mermaid), Sean Ullmer (Rita, The Cleaning Lady), Patrick Spencer and Anthony De Angelis (An Axemas Story, Saw the Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw) and Natalie Brown. Singers include Ryan Bronston, Carly Mazer, Grace Campos, Soleil Singh, and many more, including a few special surprises! 

The Lonely Artists Salon: Not Lonely Anymore plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 4th at 9:30 p.m.  Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29--$40 with fees.) Premiums are $45-$60 ($51-$67.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT The Lonely Artists Salon

The Lonely Artists Salon was founded by Kyle Mazer in his living room to provide young artists a space to support one another in the rather isolating endeavor that is making a career in the arts. Now, as the group has expanded beyond the size of Kyle’s Hell’s Kitchen Studio, the Salon meets all across Midtown Manhattan every other Monday, providing workshops, creative games, and networking opportunities. The Salon is completely free, and operates under two main rules: “No exclusions, no qualifications.” We believe in believing in one another, knowing that, in providing artists a space to play and fail, not just pay and perform, we can get better together. While the Lonely Artists Salon is debuting as a theatrical cabaret, we support all artistic disciplines, and hope to premier more works across all mediums in the coming months. 




