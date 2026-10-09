THE LARRY RAY SHOW Will Return to THE GREEN ROOM 42
The singer and comedian will perform with musical director Dr. Mory Ortman and guest appearances from castmates including Logan Farley and Ben Paulk.
Singer, actor and entertainer Larry Ray returns to The Green Room 42 with a new edition of The Larry Ray Show on Monday, October 12, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Audiences may attend in person in New York City or watch the performance live from anywhere through the venue's livestream.
Blending the energy of a late-night talk show with the intimacy of cabaret, The Larry Ray Show is an uplifting, unpredictable celebration of music, comedy and human connection. The evening will feature powerhouse vocals, personal storytelling, original comedy sketches, interactive audience games and some wonderfully unexpected surprises.
The new show will also introduce audiences to Street RAYted, Ray's hilarious on-the-street segment featuring candid and colorful conversations with New Yorkers. Larry will also be joined by his deceptively sweet puppet cohort, Sonny, for a new installment of Kindness Corner, where wholesome lessons have a habit of taking a hilariously unhinged turn.
The musical program will move across pop, soul, jazz and musical theatre, showcasing Ray's dynamic voice and his ability to bring humor, vulnerability and authenticity to every performance. Under the musical direction of Dr. Mory Ortman, Ray will be joined onstage by Meecah, Sandra Okuboyejo, Maria Andreoli, Sean Michael Bruno, Noax, Emily Hardesty and Shea Pender. The evening will also feature special guest appearances by Logan Farley, Ben Paulk, Spencer Peck, Katie Kallaus and Randy Kessenich.
'I'm bringing The Larry Ray Show back because I want to create a room where people can laugh loudly, feel deeply and leave a little more hopeful than when they arrived,' says Ray. 'Life can be incredibly heavy. For one evening, I want us to put that weight down, celebrate one another and remember how much joy we still have access to.'
More than a traditional cabaret, The Larry Ray Show reflects Ray's belief that entertainment can be joyful without being empty, meaningful without becoming heavy and inclusive without losing its edge. It is a space where music, laughter, kindness and a little chaos can all exist together.
ABOUT LARRY RAY
Larry Ray is a New York City-based singer, actor, comedian, writer and producer whose work brings together soulful musical performance, bold comedy and honest storytelling. Ray creates entertainment grounded in joy, faith, transformation and genuine connection. Through The Larry Ray Show and his production company, Acting Up Entertainment, he is developing original live and digital work designed to make audiences laugh, feel seen and leave inspired.
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