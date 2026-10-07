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THE HUMORAL FUNERAL PARLOR ON THE CORNER OF THE STREET to Play The Green Room 42

The concert features Dennis DaPrile, Bella Bosco, and Liam Gerard, with music direction by John Brautigam.

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THE HUMORAL FUNERAL PARLOR ON THE CORNER OF THE STREET to Play The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present 'The Humoral Funeral Parlor on the Corner of the Street' in concert on October 20, 2026. This dark musical comedy by writer-composer Christian Cieri centers around the Humorals, a family of funeral directors on the brink of losing everything when a new rival opens up shop and begins stealing their business. Threatened with losing his ancestral home and becoming the failure his father predicted he would be, patriarch Maxim enlists the help of his brother Quincy and son Robert to kill people to drum up business. But, keeping this wicked secret from his wife Sarah and secretary Corrine proves to be its own undertaking.

'The Humoral Funeral Parlor on the Corner of the Street' is both absurd and darkly clever, with a captivating original score that explores the crushing weight of familial expectations, the dangers of greed, and how far people are willing to go to preserve their wealth and status.

Music directed by John Brautigam ('The Story of the Bagel'), the concert features Dennis DaPrile (Maxim), Bella Bosco (Sarah), Liam Gerard (Quincy), Michael Koutelos (Robert), Emme Renai (Corrine), Tori Baroni (Ms. Norcross), Christian Cieri (Nathaniel), and Paul P. Fraccalvieri (Mr. Hughes).

'The Humoral Funeral Parlor on the Corner of the Street' in concert plays at The Green Room 42 on October 20 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum.

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