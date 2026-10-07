THE HUMORAL FUNERAL PARLOR ON THE CORNER OF THE STREET to Play The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present 'The Humoral Funeral Parlor on the Corner of the Street' in concert on October 20, 2026. This dark musical comedy by writer-composer Christian Cieri centers around the Humorals, a family of funeral directors on the brink of losing everything when a new rival opens up shop and begins stealing their business. Threatened with losing his ancestral home and becoming the failure his father predicted he would be, patriarch Maxim enlists the help of his brother Quincy and son Robert to kill people to drum up business. But, keeping this wicked secret from his wife Sarah and secretary Corrine proves to be its own undertaking.

'The Humoral Funeral Parlor on the Corner of the Street' is both absurd and darkly clever, with a captivating original score that explores the crushing weight of familial expectations, the dangers of greed, and how far people are willing to go to preserve their wealth and status.

Music directed by John Brautigam ('The Story of the Bagel'), the concert features Dennis DaPrile (Maxim), Bella Bosco (Sarah), Liam Gerard (Quincy), Michael Koutelos (Robert), Emme Renai (Corrine), Tori Baroni (Ms. Norcross), Christian Cieri (Nathaniel), and Paul P. Fraccalvieri (Mr. Hughes).

'The Humoral Funeral Parlor on the Corner of the Street' in concert plays at The Green Room 42 on October 20 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 09 Hrs 05 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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