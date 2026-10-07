Drew Lachey To Host HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO UKE at The Green Room 42

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Broadway veteran, multi-platinum pop artist, composer and writer Drew Lachey is coming to The Green Room 42 on December 14th, 2026, to host 'HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO UKE,' a charity cabaret and piano open mic supporting the mission of The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC).

The UKC benefit, which will include a special performance by Lachey and the cast of Label·less, raises funds to deliver ukuleles to hospitalized and medically fragile children through music therapy programs in New York and worldwide.

In addition to Lachey as host, 'Happy Holidays to UKE' will showcase inspiring performances by the children and youth impacted by the UKC mission as well as Broadway stars from Wicked, Hamilton, Ragtime, Label•less, and others to be announced soon. With musical direction by Joshua Turchin, the event will also feature one-of-a-kind auction items, including exclusive Broadway-inspired experiences and hand-painted ukuleles in the theme of hit Broadway shows.

The evening is presented by Bear Givers and held in honor of the late Dr. Edmund Phelps, Nobel Prize-winning economist, longtime Columbia University professor, philanthropist, and passionate advocate for human flourishing. Throughout his life, Dr. Phelps championed creativity, opportunity, dignity, and the belief that every person deserves the chance to thrive. His love of music and commitment to expanding human potential make his legacy especially meaningful to UKC, whose mission is rooted in the power of music to bring comfort, connection, joy, and healing to children facing serious illness.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 09 Hrs 00 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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