Drew Lachey To Host HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO UKE at The Green Room 42
The benefit raises funds to deliver ukuleles to hospitalized and medically fragile children through music therapy programs in New York and worldwide.
Broadway veteran, multi-platinum pop artist, composer and writer Drew Lachey is coming to The Green Room 42 on December 14th, 2026, to host 'HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO UKE,' a charity cabaret and piano open mic supporting the mission of The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC).
The UKC benefit, which will include a special performance by Lachey and the cast of Label·less, raises funds to deliver ukuleles to hospitalized and medically fragile children through music therapy programs in New York and worldwide.
In addition to Lachey as host, 'Happy Holidays to UKE' will showcase inspiring performances by the children and youth impacted by the UKC mission as well as Broadway stars from Wicked, Hamilton, Ragtime, Label•less, and others to be announced soon. With musical direction by Joshua Turchin, the event will also feature one-of-a-kind auction items, including exclusive Broadway-inspired experiences and hand-painted ukuleles in the theme of hit Broadway shows.
The evening is presented by Bear Givers and held in honor of the late Dr. Edmund Phelps, Nobel Prize-winning economist, longtime Columbia University professor, philanthropist, and passionate advocate for human flourishing. Throughout his life, Dr. Phelps championed creativity, opportunity, dignity, and the belief that every person deserves the chance to thrive. His love of music and commitment to expanding human potential make his legacy especially meaningful to UKC, whose mission is rooted in the power of music to bring comfort, connection, joy, and healing to children facing serious illness.
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