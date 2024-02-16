THE GOLDEN GAMES - A GOLDEN GIRLS DRAG MUSICAL GAME SHOW to Return to NYC at The Triad Theatre

Andy Crosten, an original and founding member of the Golden Gays Drag Troupe will don the kitten heels of Blanche Devereaux one more time in New York City. Originally created as The Golden Gays NYC, the troupe has since expanded the brand as The Golden Gays and tours all of the United States, to London, to Mexico and to the middle of the ocean, on Celebrity Cruises.

The New York City production also serves as the first theatrical endeavor for the troupe that will not feature the other founding member Jason B. Schmidt as The Dorothy. In this production that role will be played by NYC character actor Brian Kalinowski. Schmidt still produces, alongside Crosten who has made a name for himself in the NYC producing scene at the legendary Triad Theatre.

Another orignial member, Mason Griffin will also continue his role as the Muiscal Director. Anthony Giorgio will stage and choroegraph. Rounding out the cast is actor Nikolai Granados who will play The Rose. As always in a Golden Gays production, the role of Sophia will be played by an audience member -- this time, by the person who wins the game show!

Performance Details:

Andy Crosten, Jason B. Schmidt and The Golden Gays Present:

The Golden Games

A Golden Girls Musical Game Show

www.TheGoldenGays.net

Wednesday April 10th at 7 PM

The Triad Theatre

158 W. 72nd St.

New York, NY 10023

Ticket Link

As seen Off-Broadway, in Las Vegas and on Celebrity Cruises, they are the only *live-singing* Golden Girls drag troupe!

Picture it: New York City, April 2024

Sophia Petrillo has gone missing! Your favorite pals and confidants Dorothy, Blanche, and

Rose must travel down the road and back again across America to find her. The hip old grannies take you on a musical journey through The Golden Girls' favorite game shows! Put on your trivia caps because lucky audience members will become contestants, interacting directly with your bosom buddies, while competing to become the next #TokenSophia. Grab That Dough! Love Connection! Jeopardy Dream Sequences! Oh My! Toto, we're not in Miami anymore, sugar.

​"The Golden Gays always make me laugh. Their ability to improv is extraordinary, which means you never know what's going to come out of their mouths, even if you see their shows multiple times! They are a fabulously funny troupe that lovingly connects you to your favorite foursome!" - Marsha Posner-Williams, Co-Producer of "The Golden Girls"

Tickets:

$40 - Premium

(front seats, includes an official #TokenSophia photo following the show with the cast starring YOU as Sophia! We provide the wig, glasses, and handbag. You provide the Sicilian attitude).

$30 - Main Floor

$25 - Balcony

There is a 2 drink minimum at the theater. Tickets are not refundable or exchangeable.

The Golden Gays️ are the premier Golden Girls *live-singing* Musical Drag Troupe. They tour the US, the UK, Mexico and even the middle of the ocean with Celebrity Cruises. The Golden Gays️ burst onto the scene in 2017- first at RuPaul's DragCon NYC, then at the famed Rue La Rue Café, where their trivia show video went viral. What began as a flash mob has now skyrocketed to sold-out engagements internationally. They have multiple hit musical shows: "Hot Flashbacks," "The Golden Games," "Thank YULE For Being A Friend," and Ring Ring! - It's the Libertine Belle, Murder Musical". They can also turn out a Golden Girls Brunch like none of the others.

Each show, a musical adventure in its own right, features all live-singing with three-part harmonies, some light dancing, and ceaseless hilarious call-backs to one of television's most favorite shows, The Golden Girls.

With rotating casts, The Golden Gays are able to tour multiple locations and countries at the same time ... operation Golden World Domination - unlocked!

The NYC cast for the April 10th show will feature:

(The Blanche) is a professional theater multi-hyphenate based in New York City. Golden Gays audiences will remember him as the troupe's original Blanche and he is just jumpier than a virgin at a prison rodeo to be back in the heels of Ms. B.E.D. herself! Originally hailing from Western Maryland, Andy went on to receive his BFA in Musical Theater from Shenandoah Conservatory, before settling in New York City in 2010. Since then, he has worked extensively in the Off-Broadway, Broadway, touring, and cabaret worlds in a variety of facets. Currently, you can catch him at the Triad Theater as a booking manager and director / producer of the long-running hit series, Bound For Broadway. Last year, he formed his production company Bennett Theatricals with his producing partner Andrew Winans. Together they manage multiple shows, readings, and are also executive producing the upcoming Off-Broadway run of Maddie: A New Musical Comedy, coming to The Players Theater in the spring of 2025. Thanks to Mason for the endless love and support. www.andycrosten.com @andycrosten

Nikolai Granados

(The Rose) is a NYC based actor, singer and drag artist. He is currently in the new musical Here I Am which is playing in March and April Off-Broadway at the AMT Theater. Niko's previous credits include Bare: A Pop Opera, Bat Boy: The Musical, and The Last Ibex. He trained at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. He is a member of IATSE and is a talented wig stylist.

(The Dorothy) is a Native of Wilmington, DE; graduate of DeSales University in Allentown, PA; resident of NYC. Brian recently returned from playing Amos Hart on the International Tour of "Chicago" (US and South Korea). Other roles: Edna in "Hairspray' onboard Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas; Joey in "Sister Act." Brian also performs at NYC's legendary "Don't Tell Mama Piano Bar," and is recipient of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award for Piano Bar Entertainer.