THE CORN MO & LOVE SHOW HOLIDAY SHOW! is Coming to The Slipper Room in December

Get all warm and cozy with at The Slipper Room as troubadour and raconteur Corn Mo brings his patented combination of original songs and delightful anecdotes while The Love Show dazzles with dance performances and burlesque! A guaranteed evening of feel good, sweet entertainment that will leave your heart happy and full. Sandwiched between acts are trivia contests with questions charaded by the Love Show Dancers and prizes of insignificant worth!

Our special guests are the wonderful comedic characters of Chris Rozzi.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Doors: 7:00 PM

Show: 7:30 PM

$20 pre-sale

$25 at the door

Tickets: Click Here

The Slipper Room

167 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002

(Entrance on Stanton Street)

www.slipperroom.com

The Love Show

The Love Show is a theatrical dance company that combines cabaret, ballet, contemporary, rock, comedy and theater into creative performances all over the US and beyond. The Love Show has entertained all audiences, rocking stages from The Brooklyn Museum to The Public’s Shakespeare in The Park. The Love Show has been commissioned to perform original choreography for clients including Banksy, Veuve Clicquot, Vogue Magazine and TNT Drama.

The Love Show's production work includes their very popular holiday show, "Nutcracker: Rated R", which ran for 7 sold out seasons in New York and also toured in Tokyo. The Love Show also has several other full length productions, "Dance Mayhem: A Grindhouse Ballet", "SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein's Monster" (premiered to a sold-out house at Highline Ballroom), "Boomstick Ballet: A Rock Opera Tribute to Bruce Campbell", "Romeo + Juliet", "Edward: A Holiday Rock Ballet" and "The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet".

​

The Love Show has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, PAPER Magazine, TONY, The Guardian, and TDF’s “Meet the Dance Company” video series, and The New York Times sent a reporter to exclusively follow the troupe’s exploits on Bastille Day. The Love Show’s resume includes original performances in Rome, Tokyo, Egypt and Mexico, premiering a cameo piece commissioned by The Public Theater in their run of “Twelfth Night” at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, dancing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and creating exclusive choreographed and directed content for TNT Drama’s season premiere party. “Behind the Glass”, the troupe’s pandemic era storefront pop-up theater, was featured in publications around the globe, including TONY and The Guardian

www.theloveshownyc.com

instagram.com/theloveshownyc

Corn Mo

Corn Mo has toured America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe supporting Wheatus, Nick Offerman, Ben Folds, They Might Be Giants, and the Polyphonic Spree. His first tour was with The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus as circus composer. He's also Disco Mountain Man in a Bee Gees metal tribute called Tragedy. They signed to Napalm Records in 2021. In the studio, Corn Mo has recorded with Ben Folds, They Might Be Giants, Jim Rado, and The Polyphonic Spree. He's written 7 albums for his solo project and his band .357 Lover. He co-wrote a musical about Grizzly Adams for The Huntington Theatre in Boston and co-wrote "The Rainbow Song" with Nick Offerman for the show American Ham. With The Love Show he co-produced a rock ballet called SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein's Monster featuring the music from .357 Lover's album The Purchase of the North Pole. Last year, he performed selections from Schubert's Die Winterreise at the NYPL at Lincoln Center with Dr. Bill Schimmel.

www.cornmo.com