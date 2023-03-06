Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE BARD'S BIRTHDAY BASH: SHAKESPEARE IN SONG is Coming to The Green Room 42 in April

THE BARD'S BIRTHDAY BASH: SHAKESPEARE IN SONG is Coming to The Green Room 42 in April

The Bard's Birthday Bash is an eclectic collection of the brilliant works composers have written in honor of Shakespeare's words and stories.

Mar. 06, 2023  

We Who Wander will bring their celebration of The Bard's Birthday Bash: Shakespeare in Song to The Green Room 42! Directed and produced by Freddy Vaccaro and We Who Wander, The Bard's Birthday Bash is an eclectic collection of the brilliant works composers have written in honor of Shakespeare's words and stories. Featuring classic Broadway tunes like Tonight from West Side Story and This Can't Be Love from The Boys of Syracuse, as well as brand new pieces written by several rising musical theatre writers, The Bards Birthday Bash celebrates William Shakespeare's contributions to musical theatre.

So Brush Up Your Shakespeare and join us this April 23rd at The Green Room 42!

Featured Performers: Amber Gatlin, Ellie Kallay, Freddy Vaccaro, Isabelle Archer, Kai Justice Rosales, Maria Tramontozzi, Maya Cuevas, Sam Johns, Tyler Jessey, Yasmin Ranz-Lind

Band: Guitar 1: Max Caine, Piano: Anthony Brindisi, Percussion: Brett Beiersdorfer, Guitar 2/Keys: Sam Swinnerton, Bass: Jakob Messinetti]

Creative Team: Director/ Conceived by: Freddy Vaccaro, Assistant Director: Spencer Gonzalez, Music Director: max Caine, Production Manager: Veronica Hersey




MiMi Scardulla and More to Star in BIG BROADWAY BODIES at 54 Below in April Photo
MiMi Scardulla and More to Star in BIG BROADWAY BODIES at 54 Below in April
54 BELOW will present MiMi Scardulla and more in Big Broadway Bodies on April 3rd, 2023 at 7:00pm.
Jason Danieley to Return to 54 Below in August With New Solo Show WITHOUT A SONG... Photo
Jason Danieley to Return to 54 Below in August With New Solo Show WITHOUT A SONG...
54 BELOW will welcome back Jason Danieley in his new solo show Jason Danieley: Without A Song... on August 18th and 19th at 7pm.
Mauricio Martinez Performs Best Show To Date Photo
Mauricio Martinez Performs Best Show To Date
Broadway alum, Emmy Award recipient, and powerhouse vocalist Mauricio Martinez's latest show is the stuff of which dreams are made.
Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra, and More to Play Birdland This M Photo
Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra, and More to Play Birdland This Month
Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Orchestra. 

More Hot Stories For You


Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra, and More to Play Birdland This MonthJane Bunnett and Maqueque, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra, and More to Play Birdland This Month
March 5, 2023

Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Orchestra. 
PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET To Debut At The TriadPHANTOMS OF THE CABARET To Debut At The Triad
March 5, 2023

Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay will conjure up rare cabaret gems dug up from the graveyards of Europe, evocative contemporary dark cabaret, and brand-new and historically inspired original cabaret pieces in her newest show, PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET, making its Triad debut on Friday, March 24th at 7pm.
The Green Room 42 Will Present Kara Arena In SOMETHING BLUEThe Green Room 42 Will Present Kara Arena In SOMETHING BLUE
March 4, 2023

Kara Arena, performer in Islander Off-Broadway, will make her Green Room 42 debut in 'Something Blue' on Monday, March 27th at 7PM, featuring songs from her debut record. Her sound immediately recalls the folk music of the 60's and 70's mixed with a love of traditional Celtic music.
Donna McKechnie, Taylor Iman Jones, Henry Platt, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekDonna McKechnie, Taylor Iman Jones, Henry Platt, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
March 4, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
54 Below to Present Patty Ascher LOVE LIVE LATIN in April54 Below to Present Patty Ascher LOVE LIVE LATIN in April
March 4, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present PATTY ASCHER in LOVE LIVE LATIN on April 6th at 9pm.
share