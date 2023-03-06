THE BARD'S BIRTHDAY BASH: SHAKESPEARE IN SONG is Coming to The Green Room 42 in April

We Who Wander will bring their celebration of The Bard's Birthday Bash: Shakespeare in Song to The Green Room 42! Directed and produced by Freddy Vaccaro and We Who Wander, The Bard's Birthday Bash is an eclectic collection of the brilliant works composers have written in honor of Shakespeare's words and stories. Featuring classic Broadway tunes like Tonight from West Side Story and This Can't Be Love from The Boys of Syracuse, as well as brand new pieces written by several rising musical theatre writers, The Bards Birthday Bash celebrates William Shakespeare's contributions to musical theatre.

So Brush Up Your Shakespeare and join us this April 23rd at The Green Room 42!

Featured Performers: Amber Gatlin, Ellie Kallay, Freddy Vaccaro, Isabelle Archer, Kai Justice Rosales, Maria Tramontozzi, Maya Cuevas, Sam Johns, Tyler Jessey, Yasmin Ranz-Lind

Band: Guitar 1: Max Caine, Piano: Anthony Brindisi, Percussion: Brett Beiersdorfer, Guitar 2/Keys: Sam Swinnerton, Bass: Jakob Messinetti]

Creative Team: Director/ Conceived by: Freddy Vaccaro, Assistant Director: Spencer Gonzalez, Music Director: max Caine, Production Manager: Veronica Hersey