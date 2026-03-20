TAMMY FAYMOUS Comes to the Laurie Beechman Theatre in April

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Tammy Faymous with her band The Bakker Boys will make their Laurie Beechman Theatre debut. At a moment when drag is everywhere — and enjoying mainstream recognition thanks to RuPaul's Drag Race — Tammy is hell-bent on breaking the status quo with her own movement: “MDFA: Make Drag Fun Again.” A misfit, rogue outsider, and self-proclaimed star, Tammy brings a no-holds-barred approach to drag, a take-no-prisoners performance style, and just enough delusion to make it all work. She has even tried using AI to get ahead, but some things are simply beyond machine learning.

“I'm just so tickled to be given a show on Good Friday,” Faymous said in a statement. “It may be the day Jesus went down, but like any good gay man, she knew how to make a comeback. I'm also honored to be making my Laurie Beechman debut on the very floorboards where Pete Townshend and The Who jammed, where Ariana Grande hit whistle notes, and where Joan Rivers tested new material. To follow in those footsteps is thrilling, humbling, and frankly a lot of pressure for a queen in this much bad makeup.”

Between songs inspired by great female rockers and pop stars of yesterday and today, this drag disturber works the room — mixing and mingling with the audience, flirting with trade, and spilling tales from her own sordid travels through show business and New York City. Alongside celebrated music director Darnell White, Tammy takes on artists including Patti Smith, Lorde, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Sombr, Tina Turner, Phil Collins, Garbage, and more. Her wig may be a mess. Her makeup will absolutely be running. But one thing is certain: Tammy will do whatever it takes to put on one damn good show.

Not for the faint of heart or easily disgusted, this show is not your baby's drag queen story hour ... so leave your kids at home! But please, bring your daddies.

THE TAMMY FAYMOUS EXPERIENCE plays The Laurie Beechman Theater (407 W. 42nd St, New York, New York 10036) on Friday, April 3, 2026 at 9:30 pm. Doors at 9:00. General Admission: $24.85 ($20.00 + $4.85 Service Fee) or VIP - First Two Rows: $35.15 ($30.00 + $5.15 Service Fee).

A hairy-chested drag queen who sings live, TAMMY FAYMOUS (Alexander Kacala) is a chaotic reincarnation desperately trying to follow in the footsteps of cabaret icons Bridget Everett, Justin Vivian Bond, Martha Graham Cracker, and Sandra Bernhard. The Tammy Faymous Cabaret is a 75-minute musical fever dream that blends live singing, razor-edged banter, and gloriously unhinged audience interaction. Faymous has brought her shows to Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Chelsea Table + Stage, City Winery, Red Eye, Parkside Lounge, and the iconic gay guesthouse Reflections in Fire Island Pines. She doesn't take herself too seriously and treats everyone in the room like either her mother or a future lover. While she fully supports drag story hours for children, this is absolutely not one of them — so leave the kids at home and bring cash for the emotional damage.