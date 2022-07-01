Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drag artist Chase Runaway and chanteuse Izze Stein are back with a new collection of summery songs.

Jul. 1, 2022  

SUMMER DIVAS ... SOME ARE NOT! Returns To The Duplex In Support of The Trans Lifeline This Month

Drag artist Chase Runaway and chanteuse Izze Stein are back with a new collection of summery songs. Can we get some Go-Gos? Can we get some Gaga? Can we get some Sharpay Evans?! Bring your sunblock and platform crocs to what some are calling (global warming aside) "the hottest event this July"!

A portion of the show's proceeds will be donated to the Trans Lifeline.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

July 22nd, 9:30pm @ The Duplex Cabaret Theatre (61 Christopher St.)

Chase Runaway (she/her/he/him) is a drag artist, entertainer, and creator in NYC. She can be seen performing, hosting, and makeup-ing all around Brooklyn and Manhattan, including Our Wicked Lady, Now & Then, 3 Dollar Bill, The Ritz, Nicky's Unisex, and C'Mon Everybody. Her recent collaborations include PopSugar, Mehron Cosmetics, Doe Lashes, and ULTA Beauty.

Izze Stein (she/her) is a multi-genre singer in NYC. She performs regularly at Birdland, Fine & Rare, the Flatiron Room, Prohibition, and the Arthouse Hotel, and has also made appearances at Nublu, the Green Room 42 and 54 Below. Izze is also a songwriter - one of her originals is featured on her debut solo album on Spotify, "Love Is."

Director - Danny Brown
Producer - Noah Eisenberg

$15 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre
$25 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre



