SUMMER DIVAS ... SOME ARE NOT! Returns To The Duplex In Support of The Trans Lifeline This Month

Drag artist Chase Runaway and chanteuse Izze Stein are back with a new collection of summery songs. Can we get some Go-Gos? Can we get some Gaga? Can we get some Sharpay Evans?! Bring your sunblock and platform crocs to what some are calling (global warming aside) "the hottest event this July"!

A portion of the show's proceeds will be donated to the Trans Lifeline.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

July 22nd, 9:30pm @ The Duplex Cabaret Theatre (61 Christopher St.)

Chase Runaway (she/her/he/him) is a drag artist, entertainer, and creator in NYC. She can be seen performing, hosting, and makeup-ing all around Brooklyn and Manhattan, including Our Wicked Lady, Now & Then, 3 Dollar Bill, The Ritz, Nicky's Unisex, and C'Mon Everybody. Her recent collaborations include PopSugar, Mehron Cosmetics, Doe Lashes, and ULTA Beauty.

Izze Stein (she/her) is a multi-genre singer in NYC. She performs regularly at Birdland, Fine & Rare, the Flatiron Room, Prohibition, and the Arthouse Hotel, and has also made appearances at Nublu, the Green Room 42 and 54 Below. Izze is also a songwriter - one of her originals is featured on her debut solo album on Spotify, "Love Is."

Director - Danny Brown

Producer - Noah Eisenberg

$15 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre

$25 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre