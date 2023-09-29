Steve Ross Brings 'Fall Collection' to Birdland Jazz Club in October

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of celebrated pianist and singer Steve Ross in his new evening “Fall Collection” on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM. Mr. Ross casts a wide musical net to include favorites and lesser-known songbook selections from Broadway to Hollywood. The show will feature songs by Lerner & Loewe (“Another Autumn”), Stephen Sondheim (“Not a Day Goes By”), James Van Heusen (“It Could Happen to You”), Victor Young (“My Foolish Heart”) and Rodgers & Hart (“Isn’t It Romantic?”). Steve will also showcase some original new songs by himself and other contemporary writers. There is a $30-40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Steve Ross was raised in Washington, DC, and heard a lot of music at home, some from his mother who played piano. In due course, he studied piano himself and by the time he had attended Georgetown University and served in the US Army, he had become an accomplished pianist, drawing his repertoire from the Great American Songbook. In the early ‘70s he settled in New York City where he soon became well known on the cabaret scene. Ted Hook, owner of Backstage, a piano bar in midtown, hired him. The association was successful and in 1979 Hook opened a new club, Onstage, especially to showcase Ross’ talents. In 1981, Ross was booked into the Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel where he played a considerable part in establishing the room as a perennial favorite. He would find himself accompanying leading entertainers who happened to be in the audience, among them Liza Minnelli and Ginger Rogers.

He has played many festivals, including Perth in Australia, Spoleto in Italy, and Hong Kong. Other international venues include seasons at London’s Ritz Hotel and Pizza on the Park. In 1989, he hosted a live series for BBC Television, and back in America was host of “New York Cabaret Nights” for National Public Radio. Ross maintained his popularity and high standards through the ‘90s and into the early ‘00s. In the winter of 1996, he appeared in a revival of Noël Coward’s Present Laughter at the Walter Kerr Theatre; the show, starring Frank Langella. Ross’ repertoire draws from the work of songwriters past and present, such as George Gershwin, Cole Porter, with whose work he has a special affinity, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, and Stephen Sondheim. He has appeared with pianist Judy Carmichael, performing the show entitled “Style Meets Stride,” featuring the music of Porter and Fats Waller. Ross sings in a light baritone voice, playing the piano with verve. For several years, he has been referred to as ‘the Crown Prince of New York Cabaret,” an unofficial but merited title.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Steve Ross in “Fall Collection” on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30-40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit Click Here.