Steinhardt Graduates of 2024 Take To The 54 Below Stage With Elena Shaddow

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Steinhardt Class of 2024 (24k Theatre Company) in “Cloud Nine” on August 20, 2023. They are a collection of artists from all corners of the world that came to New York with the same dream and found each other while pursuing a Masters in Vocal Performance at NYU Steinhardt. This program explores themes of bliss, elation, and impractical dreaming through works by composers spanning the musical theatre and pop/rock canon; from Kelly Clarkson to Stephen Sondheim. Catch all of these aspiring and rising Broadway stars in one place and leave with a reinvigoration for your own wildest impractical dreams.

The Steinhardt Class of 2024 are thrilled to be joined by special guest Elena Shaddow (The Light in the Piazza, Nine, The Bridges of Madison County). Mason Margut will be joining as pianist and music director. The incomparable Gerard Canonico and Devon Meddock will round out the evening as featured instrumentalists.

The link below will take you to our event page on the 54 Below website:

https://54below.org/events/steinhardt-class-of-2024-at-54-below-feat-elena-shaddow/

Steinhardt Class of 2024 in “Cloud Nine' plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on [August 20, 2023]. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73.00 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available atClick Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.