Sketch Comedy Team Fun In Moderation Takes the Stage At Caveat, November 28

Fun in Moderation will take the stage Tuesday, November 28th at 9:30 pm at Caveat (21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002).

Fun in Moderation offers a famously good time. Join them at Caveat for a night of brand-new sketches, stand-up, games & surprises.

Written and performed by Kendall Bowden, Austin Elias-de Jesus, Syd King, and Nick Ryan. Laughs will be had, love may be found, and if you're lucky, you might even get a little kiss on the cheek.

$12 Early Bird

$20 standard

$7 livestream