Sketch Comedy Team Fun In Moderation Takes the Stage At Caveat, November 28

Join Fun in Moderation at Caveat for an unforgettable night of sketch comedy and surprises.

Nov. 20, 2023

Fun in Moderation will take the stage Tuesday, November 28th at 9:30 pm at Caveat (21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002).

Fun in Moderation offers a famously good time. Join them at Caveat for a night of brand-new sketches, stand-up, games & surprises.

Written and performed by Kendall Bowden, Austin Elias-de Jesus, Syd King, and Nick Ryan. Laughs will be had, love may be found, and if you're lucky, you might even get a little kiss on the cheek.

$12 Early Bird

$20 standard

$7 livestream




