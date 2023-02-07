Shaun Cassidy Adds Two Shows to Sold Out 54 Below Debut

Shaun Cassidy's three-night return to the NYC stage - his debut at 54 Below - sold out in less than five minutes, prompting the venue to announce that due to enthusiastic demand, two additional shows will be added to singer, writer, and multi-platinum artist's run following one of the fastest selling on-sales in the venue's history. Tickets for performances to Cassidy's The Magic of A Midnight Sky for Wednesday, June 21 and Sunday, June 25 will go on sale to the general public at Noon ET on Thursday, February 9, and will be available by going to the venue website at 54below.com/ShaunCassidy. These shows bookend the sold-out shows on June 22, 23 and 24. All shows begin at 7 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior to the show. 54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street in Manhattan's theater district. Stay tuned to Shaun Cassidy on IG FB or Twitter for updates.

"We are so excited to see Shaun's show sell-out this quickly, literally within five minutes of release", said the event producer, Louis Hobson of Indie Theatrical. "It's a testament to the enduring impact he's had on his fans, something that hit home for me when I first saw his show last year. Along the way to becoming a brilliant writer and storyteller, Shaun has never lost that indescribable thing that made him a pop culture icon. He's found a way to marry everything he is into an often-irreverent evening that not only delivers some great music, but offers substance, humor and pathos in a singular way."

"Returning to the heart of New York - the theater district - to perform at 54 Below is a dream come true," Mr. Cassidy shared. "I spent half my childhood in the city watching my parents on Broadway. Before becoming a writer/producer in television, I enjoyed my final performance as an actor at the Music Box in Blood Brothers. This all feels like a full-circle homecoming to me, and I can't wait to share the experience." Mr. Cassidy's show, The Magic of a Midnight Sky, is a funny and deeply personal musical exploration of Mr. Cassidy's life, career, and family. Through songs and storytelling, he offers a compelling showbiz survival tale, sharing his life as a teen idol, and affectionate memories of his father, Tony Award® winner Jack Cassidy, his Academy Award®-winning mother Shirley Jones, and his late brother, David.

Mr. Cassidy exploded onto the scene as a singer and actor in the late 1970s with one of the biggest selling solo debuts in history. While receiving a Grammy® nomination for Best New Artist (and opening the Grammy Awards® show itself), he starred in the ABC television series, The Hardy Boys Mysteries. During his Broadway run in the hit musical Blood Brothers, Shaun wrote his first television pilot, American Gothic, which The New York Times called "The most original new show of the season." He quickly evolved into a prolific creator of television drama, enjoying a writing and producing career that includes shows like Roar (starring Heath Ledger), Cold Case, Cover Me, The Agency, Invasion, and Emerald City. Most recently, Mr. Cassidy served as executive producer and writer for the hit series, New Amsterdam, which is currently the number one series on Netflix. In 2019, in collaboration with No Kid Hungry, Mr. Cassidy successfully introduced a collection of fine wines, My First Crush, which donates money to feed hungry children nationwide.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.