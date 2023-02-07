Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shaun Cassidy Adds Two Shows to Sold Out 54 Below Debut

Shaun Cassidy Adds Two Shows to Sold Out 54 Below Debut

Mr. Cassidy exploded onto the scene as a singer and actor in the late 1970s with one of the biggest selling solo debuts in history.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Shaun Cassidy's three-night return to the NYC stage - his debut at 54 Below - sold out in less than five minutes, prompting the venue to announce that due to enthusiastic demand, two additional shows will be added to singer, writer, and multi-platinum artist's run following one of the fastest selling on-sales in the venue's history. Tickets for performances to Cassidy's The Magic of A Midnight Sky for Wednesday, June 21 and Sunday, June 25 will go on sale to the general public at Noon ET on Thursday, February 9, and will be available by going to the venue website at 54below.com/ShaunCassidy. These shows bookend the sold-out shows on June 22, 23 and 24. All shows begin at 7 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior to the show. 54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street in Manhattan's theater district. Stay tuned to Shaun Cassidy on IG FB or Twitter for updates.

"We are so excited to see Shaun's show sell-out this quickly, literally within five minutes of release", said the event producer, Louis Hobson of Indie Theatrical. "It's a testament to the enduring impact he's had on his fans, something that hit home for me when I first saw his show last year. Along the way to becoming a brilliant writer and storyteller, Shaun has never lost that indescribable thing that made him a pop culture icon. He's found a way to marry everything he is into an often-irreverent evening that not only delivers some great music, but offers substance, humor and pathos in a singular way."

"Returning to the heart of New York - the theater district - to perform at 54 Below is a dream come true," Mr. Cassidy shared. "I spent half my childhood in the city watching my parents on Broadway. Before becoming a writer/producer in television, I enjoyed my final performance as an actor at the Music Box in Blood Brothers. This all feels like a full-circle homecoming to me, and I can't wait to share the experience." Mr. Cassidy's show, The Magic of a Midnight Sky, is a funny and deeply personal musical exploration of Mr. Cassidy's life, career, and family. Through songs and storytelling, he offers a compelling showbiz survival tale, sharing his life as a teen idol, and affectionate memories of his father, Tony Award® winner Jack Cassidy, his Academy Award®-winning mother Shirley Jones, and his late brother, David.

Mr. Cassidy exploded onto the scene as a singer and actor in the late 1970s with one of the biggest selling solo debuts in history. While receiving a Grammy® nomination for Best New Artist (and opening the Grammy Awards® show itself), he starred in the ABC television series, The Hardy Boys Mysteries. During his Broadway run in the hit musical Blood Brothers, Shaun wrote his first television pilot, American Gothic, which The New York Times called "The most original new show of the season." He quickly evolved into a prolific creator of television drama, enjoying a writing and producing career that includes shows like Roar (starring Heath Ledger), Cold Case, Cover Me, The Agency, Invasion, and Emerald City. Most recently, Mr. Cassidy served as executive producer and writer for the hit series, New Amsterdam, which is currently the number one series on Netflix. In 2019, in collaboration with No Kid Hungry, Mr. Cassidy successfully introduced a collection of fine wines, My First Crush, which donates money to feed hungry children nationwide.

ABOUT 54 BELOW

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.




George Abud and Katrina Lenk to Present Encore Performance of SWUNG at Birdland Theater in Photo
George Abud and Katrina Lenk to Present Encore Performance of SWUNG at Birdland Theater in March
BIRDLAND THEATER will present George Abud and Katrina Lenk – who starred together in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Band’s Visit – in “Abud & Lenk: Swung” on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM.
Teal Wicks, Elizabeth Teeter & More to Star in BOY: A NEW MUSICAL Concert At The Green Photo
Teal Wicks, Elizabeth Teeter & More to Star in BOY: A NEW MUSICAL Concert At The Green Room 42
The Green Room 42 will present the NYC debut of The Music of 'boy: a new musical' at The Green Room 42 on the Fourth floor of YOTEL NYC.
The Work of Amy Engelhardt To Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below Photo
The Work of Amy Engelhardt To Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below
The work of Amy Engelhardt will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 54 Below.
Christina Sajous, Julia Murney & More From BABY to Celebrate Off-Broadway Cast Recordi Photo
Christina Sajous, Julia Murney & More From BABY to Celebrate Off-Broadway Cast Recording at The Green Room 42
YELLOW SOUND LABEL will celebrate Baby: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording with a special concert at New York’s The Green Room 42 on Monday, February 13 at 7:00 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Valentine's Week With Jackie Hoffman, Lea DeLaria, Justin Vivian Bond & More at Joe's PubCelebrate Valentine's Week With Jackie Hoffman, Lea DeLaria, Justin Vivian Bond & More at Joe's Pub
February 6, 2023

Joe’s Pub has announced upcoming shows for February 13-26. The lineup features Ian Manuel, singer-songwriter and Guitar virtuoso Sunny War, Lea Delaria, multi-instrumentalist Jay Rodriguez Sierra, Jackie Hoffman, and Justin Vivian Bond, and more. 
Jennifer Simard to Return to 54 Below With CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? in March & AprilJennifer Simard to Return to 54 Below With CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? in March & April
February 6, 2023

54 BELOW has announced that Jennifer Simard is returning with encore performances of her sold-out show, Can I Get Your Number? on March 31 and April 1 at 7pm.
Christine Ebersole, Judy Kaye, and More Will Reunite on BACKSTAGE BABBLEChristine Ebersole, Judy Kaye, and More Will Reunite on BACKSTAGE BABBLE
February 6, 2023

On February 19 at 8 PM EST, Charles Kirsch, the 15-year-old host of the hit theater podcast Backstage Babble, will present a reunion of the 1978 Broadway sensation On the Twentieth Century in honor of the 45th anniversary of its opening night.
Gunhild Carling, Ben Markley Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This MonthGunhild Carling, Ben Markley Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Month
February 5, 2023

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their jazz programming running February 7 through February 19. Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Gunhild Carling, Ben Markley Big Band Feat. Ari Hoenig, Catherine Russell and Sam Blakeslee Large Group. 
Margot Sergent's THE EDITH PIAF EXPERIENCE To Play Birdland This MonthMargot Sergent's THE EDITH PIAF EXPERIENCE To Play Birdland This Month
February 5, 2023

Parisian-born chanteuse and jazz instrumentalist Margot Sergent will return to Birdland Theater with The Edith Piaf Experience on February 16 at 8:30 pm.
share