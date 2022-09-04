Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Serge Clivio to Return To Feinstein's/54 Below in November

Clivio and his band will ring in the holiday season by promoting his upcoming debut LP release, JOY.

Sep. 04, 2022  

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Serge Clivio in JOY on Friday, November 18th at 9:30pm. Serge will return for an unprecedented 5th time to Feinstein's/54 Below, following 4 successful sell-outs in previous years. Clivio and his band will ring in the holiday season by promoting his upcoming debut LP release, JOY. This concert will recall an incredibly victorious year for the award-nominated actor and vocalist. Through overcoming many personal hurdles, Serge brings a show mixed with originals, holiday classics, personal stories and very special guests that all audiences will enjoy.

When asked about doing a holiday show and recording a holiday album at this stage in his life, Clivio responded: "...for me it is more than just singing Christmas songs. I often think about [the holidays] as a time of reflection and hope. I understand that this season can also bring a lot of anxiety for many people. My goal with this is to show that no matter what personal hurdles you have been through, may be going through, or may come up in your future - you are strong and you will persevere. You can be victorious! I hope to look at this show as a personal victory of my own - one that, at a certain point, I thought I may never get to accomplish."

Clivio is joined, once again, by his Music Director, Mike Stapleton. This marks Clivio and Stapleton's 8th live concert show together. They bring back their strong band of Berklee College of Music graduates and world-touring musicians, Youngchae Jeong (bass), Eric Derwallis (drums), Alexa Lebersfeld (backup vocals), Michael Mahady (backup vocals) and Matt Sewell (guitar). Ticket sale proceeds will be donated to Memorial Sloan Kettering's Cancer Research Center - a cause near and dear to Serge's heart and personal journey.

Serge Clivio in JOY plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, November 18th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$70 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

More About Serge Clivio

Hailing from Massachusetts, Serge Clivio been performing for as long as he can remember. Most recently, Serge played Feinstein's/54 Below for a 4th time in a solo concert titled An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends!) Vol. 2. Serge has been seen all over the country in various theater productions - most recently in Music Theatre Wichita's production of Chicago (Mary Sunshine - BroadwayWorld Nominee for Best Actor). Over the past few years, Serge has released two singles, a debut EP (titled "YOU"), an exclusive Spotify Singles Live Session, appeared on ABC's television reboot of American Idol and performed multiple solo concerts to sold out audiences. You can download and stream all of Serge's music on any major music platform. Currently, Serge is working on his debut full-length album - a holiday-themed recorded titled "JOY". "JOY" is due out everywhere on December 2nd.


