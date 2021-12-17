Schtick A Pole In It Announces Full Cast For POWER BALLAD Christmas Shows

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT, New York City's best and only comedy and pole dancing show, has announced comics and dancers for its Power Ballad Christmas shows at Drom, located at 85 Avenue A in the East Village.

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT is an entertainment mashup you will literally not find anywhere else. Combining the aerial artistry of the city's best pole dancers with the comic chops of its funniest stand-ups, SCHTICK is an evening of sexy, hilarious, eye-popping, jaw-dropping fun. "The two don't usually go together," says Time Out New York, "but at Schtick a Pole in It, they do and it works!"

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT is hosted by comedy power couple Dan Goodman and JoAnna Ross. Every month's show features a different music theme from Cardi B to Frank Sinatra, Queen to Hamilton and Megan Thee Stallion to Led Zeppelin.

Upcoming shows are Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18 (Power Ballad Christmas), and SCHTICK's 9th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22 (Styx).

Comics on December 17 include Dan Goodman, Andre Kim, JoAnna Ross, Tom Thakkar and Emily Winter. Dancers include Veronica Chou, Marianne Dabir, Irmimgard Mayer, Kenny Simms and Teeny.

Comics on December 18 include Chris Calogero, Jon Fisch, Dan Goodman, Caitlin Peluffo and JoAnna Ross. Dancers include Maria Del Mar Gonzalez, Kayla Isaac, Tamar Kopper, Deanna Montalvo and Emily Sanderson.

Tickets $35 - $45. 21+ admitted. 2 drink minimum at table with full menu and bar. All shows start at 8pm. Doors open at 7:30pm. Running time is 90 minutes. Line up subject to change. Proof of Covid vaccine checked at the door. Purchase at https://www.schtickapole.com.

It all started for a friend... Comedians Dan Goodman and JoAnna Ross never thought they'd be producing a comedy and pole dancing show. Dan and JoAnna had just wrapped up Dan's short film Skinja about a stripper by night, ninja by later that night, when a close friend was diagnosed with breast cancer. As two comics who'd just worked on a film with a bunch of pole dancers, JoAnna came up with the crazy idea to take the two groups of performers and use them to raise money for a good cause. The night was such a success, that they kept it going as a normal show, or as normal as SCHTICK A POLE IN IT gets. Eight years later (and their friend kicking cancer's a**) they are expanding to more dates as they continue to wow audiences with their one-of-a-kind events.

For more info about SCHTICK A POLE IN IT's open-ended run at Drom visit https://www.schtickapole.com.