Sara Chase Comes to 54 Below With WIDE OPEN

The performance is on September 8th at 9:30pm.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: Jason Danieley Opens Up With Open-Hearted WITHOUT A SONG 54 Below Photo 2 Jason Danieley Is Never WITHOUT A SONG, Thank Goodness
Review: BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE at The Triad A Special Night Photo 3 Deaf Austin Theatre Fundraising ASL Cabaret One Special Night
BROADWAY BARFLY Will Play 54 Below September 6th Photo 4 Drinks And A Cabaret Show? Yes, please.

Sara Chase Comes to 54 Below With WIDE OPEN

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Sara Chase in “Wide Open!” on September 8th. Best known as mole woman Cyndee Pokorny in the popular Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special,” Sara makes her 54 Below solo debut. After a 10-year hiatus from the NYC musical theatre scene, Sara returns ready to bare it all through song and possibly true stories that cannot be fact checked. Featuring music from The Toxic Avenger and original Chat GTP songs, Sara Chase creates a night as unique and strange as her award-winning Peeps Dioramas.

Featuring special guest Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Rocky Paterra & Mia Gently, and a five piece band directed by Joel Waggoner (Advent Carol-ndar, School of Rock.)

Directed by Kevin Zak (@kevinjzak) & media directed by Sarah Jenkins (“Girls5Eva,” “Kimmy Schmidt”)


Sara Chase: Wide Open! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 8th at 9:30pm.  Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code CHASE5 for $5 off. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Photos: JIM CARUSOS CAST PARTY Continues To Bring Impromptu Showbiz To Birdland! Photo
Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Bring Impromptu Showbiz To Birdland!

Now in it’s twenty-first year, “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” continues to be a wildly popular Open Mic Night/Variety Show that runs every Monday at the legendary Birdland in New York City. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. It’s the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them! See photos from the show!

2
Josie de Guzman to Present BACK WHERE I STARTED at The Green Room 42 Photo
Josie de Guzman to Present BACK WHERE I STARTED at The Green Room 42

Join in at The Green Room 42 for an unforgettable performance by Josie de Guzman in BACK WHERE I STARTED. This must-see show is running for a limited time only, so secure your seats today and witness her incredible talent.

3
Ten Tony Yazbeck Tales On YouTube Photo
Ten Tony Yazbeck Tales On YouTube

On September 7th and 8th, everybody's favorite Broadway song and dance man, Tony Yazbeck, will return to 54 Below

4
Irene Michaels To Perform REACHING FOR THE STARS At Chelsea Table & Stage Photo
Irene Michaels To Perform REACHING FOR THE STARS At Chelsea Table & Stage

Get your tickets now for Irene Michaels' highly anticipated performance of 'Reaching for the Stars' at Chelsea Table & Stage in New York City on September 22, 2023. Don't miss this magical and entertaining show.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You