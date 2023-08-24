Sara Chase Comes to 54 Below With WIDE OPEN

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Sara Chase in “Wide Open!” on September 8th. Best known as mole woman Cyndee Pokorny in the popular Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special,” Sara makes her 54 Below solo debut. After a 10-year hiatus from the NYC musical theatre scene, Sara returns ready to bare it all through song and possibly true stories that cannot be fact checked. Featuring music from The Toxic Avenger and original Chat GTP songs, Sara Chase creates a night as unique and strange as her award-winning Peeps Dioramas.

Featuring special guest Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Rocky Paterra & Mia Gently, and a five piece band directed by Joel Waggoner (Advent Carol-ndar, School of Rock.)

Directed by Kevin Zak (@kevinjzak) & media directed by Sarah Jenkins (“Girls5Eva,” “Kimmy Schmidt”)



Sara Chase: Wide Open! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 8th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code CHASE5 for $5 off. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.