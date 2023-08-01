Sara Chase Brings WIDE OPEN! to 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on September 8th at 9:30pm. 

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 1 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 2 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 3 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light Photo 4 & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble In The Solo Spot

Sara Chase Brings WIDE OPEN! to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Sara Chase in “Wide Open!” on September 8th. Best known as mole woman Cyndee Pokorny in the popular Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special,” Sara makes her 54 Below solo debut. After a 10-year hiatus from the NYC musical theatre scene, Sara returns ready to bare it all through song and possibly true stories that cannot be fact checked. Featuring music from The Toxic Avenger and original Chat GTP songs, Sara Chase creates a night as unique and strange as her award-winning Peeps Dioramas.

Directed by Kevin Zak (@kevinjzak), media directed by Sarah Jenkins (“Girls5Eva,” “Kimmy Schmidt”) and music directed by Joel Waggoner (Advent Carol-ndar, School of Rock)

Sara Chase: Wide Open! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 8th at 9:30pm.  Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code CHASE5 for $5 off. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Sara Chase is best known as mole woman Cyndee Pokorny on all four seasons of the popular Emmy nominated Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock as well as “Kimmy Schmidt :The Interactive Special”.  She was previously seen on Broadway in First Date (OBCR) and off-Broadway in The Toxic Avenger (OCR) Other credits include “The Office,” “Arrested Development,” “White House Plumbers,” and “Michael and Michael Have Issues” on Comedy Central. Sara is a National Peeps Diorama Contest winner as named by The Washington Post. One of her greatest memories is taking Patrick Swayze to karaoke and singing “She’s Like the Wind” to him. She can currently be seen in an international campaign for Tampax opposite Amy Schumer. Training: UCB/Boston University.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Caitlin Rae Diekhoff Presents HISTORIC HIGH NOTES: A Belted Journey Through History At Don Photo
Caitlin Rae Diekhoff Presents HISTORIC HIGH NOTES: A Belted Journey Through History At Don't Tell Mama

Acclaimed actress and singer Caitlin Rae Diekhoff will present her world premiere solo show, Historic High Notes: A Belted Journey Through History at the historic cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama on September 26th.

2
Viral Hit Jonathan Hoover To Take The Stage At 54 Below, August 13 Photo
Viral Hit Jonathan Hoover To Take The Stage At 54 Below, August 13

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Jonathan Hoover in Second Rate Somebody on August 13th, 2023 From his bathroom to Instagram to “American Horror Story,” Jonathan Hoover brings his Patti LuPone persona @inappropriatePatti to the 54 Below stage in his debut solo show, Second-Rate Somebody.

3
The John Hoey Trio to Perform A GERSHWIN RHAPSODY at 54 Below Photo
The John Hoey Trio to Perform A GERSHWIN RHAPSODY at 54 Below

Get swept away by The John Hoey Trio's captivating performance of 'A Gershwin Rhapsody' at 54 Below. Book your tickets now and indulge in an evening of unforgettable music.

4
Dont Miss the GLEE Themed Concert at 54 Below This Sunday Photo
Don't Miss the GLEE Themed Concert at 54 Below This Sunday

Join in for an unforgettable concert Glee experience at 54 Below. Don't miss the chance to see your favorite stars perform live in this exclusive event. Get your tickets now for this limited engagement happening this Sunday.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
PARADE

Recommended For You