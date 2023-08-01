Sara Chase Brings WIDE OPEN! to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Sara Chase in “Wide Open!” on September 8th. Best known as mole woman Cyndee Pokorny in the popular Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special,” Sara makes her 54 Below solo debut. After a 10-year hiatus from the NYC musical theatre scene, Sara returns ready to bare it all through song and possibly true stories that cannot be fact checked. Featuring music from The Toxic Avenger and original Chat GTP songs, Sara Chase creates a night as unique and strange as her award-winning Peeps Dioramas.

Directed by Kevin Zak (@kevinjzak), media directed by Sarah Jenkins (“Girls5Eva,” “Kimmy Schmidt”) and music directed by Joel Waggoner (Advent Carol-ndar, School of Rock)

Sara Chase: Wide Open! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 8th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code CHASE5 for $5 off. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Sara Chase is best known as mole woman Cyndee Pokorny on all four seasons of the popular Emmy nominated Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock as well as “Kimmy Schmidt :The Interactive Special”. She was previously seen on Broadway in First Date (OBCR) and off-Broadway in The Toxic Avenger (OCR) Other credits include “The Office,” “Arrested Development,” “White House Plumbers,” and “Michael and Michael Have Issues” on Comedy Central. Sara is a National Peeps Diorama Contest winner as named by The Washington Post. One of her greatest memories is taking Patrick Swayze to karaoke and singing “She’s Like the Wind” to him. She can currently be seen in an international campaign for Tampax opposite Amy Schumer. Training: UCB/Boston University.