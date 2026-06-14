STRAIGHT OUT OF THE CLOSET To Be Performed At The Reverie Room

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Drag artists Gina Tonic and Trash Ketchum bring their new cabaret comedy, Straight Out of the Closet, to The Reverie Room.

Blending powerhouse live vocals, original comedy sketches, and razor-sharp wit, Straight Out of the Closet follows two drag queens as they set out on a heartfelt mission to bridge divides, win over skeptics, and prove that they have more in common with mainstream America than anyone might think. After all, they grew up surrounded by heterosexuality, and look how they turned out.

As the evening unfolds, what begins as a playful celebration of conformity gives way to something more complicated. Through humor, storytelling, and song, Gina Tonic and Trash Ketchum explore the tension between authenticity and acceptance, asking what artists sacrifice when they reshape themselves to fit the expectations of others.

At a moment when many performers are grappling with questions about whose stories are welcomed, funded, and understood, Straight Out of the Closet offers no easy answers. Instead, it extends an invitation: to laugh together, listen closely, and recognize the shared humanity beneath the wigs, lashes, and punchlines.

Gina Tonic is a New York City drag performer celebrated for blending live vocals, comedy, and theatrical storytelling. She has headlined at venues including 54 Below, City Winery, Hard Rock Cafe, and SoHo Playhouse, and has appeared in the feature film Bros and The CW's Katy Keene. In 2019, she was named an Outstanding Citizen by the Borough of Queens, and in 2023 served as a founding curator of The Museum of Drag. Gina Tonic is the creation of actor and playwright Jaymie Bellous, whose plays have been presented by the Fresh Fruit Festival, the International Human Rights Arts Festival, and the Long Beach Shakespeare Company. His play Moonlight Becomes You was named a semifinalist for Best Play at the Queens Short Play Festival.

Joining her is Trash Ketchum, everyone's favorite drag gremlin. Equally likely to perform a ridiculous mash-up about Danny DeVito as she is to launch into a show tune or classic rock anthem, Trash has appeared in Netflix's Survival of the Thickest, TX2's music video "Randy McNally (No Love Like Christian Hate)," and annually brings nerdy chaos to MAGFest through DRAGFest, her all-drag, all-video game showcase.

Straight Out of the Closet will be performed at The Reverie Room on Thursday, June 25 at 7:00 PM. The performance runs approximately 60 minutes. Tickets are $20, plus a $10 minimum purchase from the venue's bodega. Ticket information is available at at The Reverie Room's website.

Following its June 25 performance, Straight Out of the Closet will return for an additional engagement on July 10 at Dixon Place's Hot Festival, giving audiences another opportunity to experience this heartfelt and hilarious new work.

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