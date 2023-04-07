Robin DeJesus, Gabrielle Carrubba and Kenita R Miller Will Lead SONGS FROM THE EVERGREEN at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Songs From The Evergreen, a catchy new song cycle from Peabody Award-winning songwriter/composer Matthew Puckett. This will be an unforgettable evening of new music sung by an incredible cast, to be announced. Set in a city park, not unlike Central Park, a collage of characters move from sunrise to sunset, each sharing stories of what happens when you look up and look out from your own little patch of green.

Featuring: Robin de Jesús (In The Heights, Rent, Tick, Tick...Boom! film), Andre Ward (Moulin Rouge, Something Rotten, Rock of Ages), Kenita R. Miller (Come From Away, Once On This Island), Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), AJ Shively (Bright Star, Paradise Square, Brigadoon), and Liz McCartney (Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Sunday In The Park With George).

Composed and written by Matthew Puckett

This heartwarming and beautiful new show is directed by Stefanie Black (Artistic Director of IAMA Theatre Company)

Associate Produced by Molly Heller

Songs From The Evergreen plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, May 1 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.