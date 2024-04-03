Robbie Rozelle Brings CONTRACTUALLY OBLIGATED to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Robbie Rozelle in “Contractually Obligated” on May 10, 2024 at 9:30pm. The show marks Rozelle's first solo show since selling out the club in 2021 in 24 minutes.

Seven years after making his cabaret debut with the sold-out hit show Songs From Inside My Locker (called “the gold standard of cabaret recordings” by Behind the Curtain), celebrated entertainer Robbie Rozelle returns to the scene of the crime with an all-new show. Hailed as “a genius at crafting an evening” (StageBuddy), Contractually Obligated is an all-new evening of carefully curated chaos. Unleashing his razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, special guests and his band The Two Drink Minimum (led by long-time musical director Yasuhiko Fukuoka) on the famed nightclub, the award-winning performer is “a cabaret train that won't be stopped” (BroadwayWorld). One part raconteur, one part stand-up comic, and one part musical storyteller, you don't want to miss this brand-new evening that Robbie is contractually obligated to deliver.

Contractually Obligated features special guests Janine LaManna (Drama Desk nominee for Seussical) and Matt Koplik (Broadway Breakdown).

Robbie Rozelle in “Contractually Obligated” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 10, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $4.50 in fees.) Premiums are $56.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $78.50 (includes $4.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Additionally, the show will be live-streamed on May 10, 2024 at 9:45pm. Tickets for the live-stream are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org.