Richard Skipper Celebrates Dr. Judi Bloom to Benefit Safe Place for Youth

The virtual event will take place on August 10, 6 PM ET/3PM PT.

Richard Skipper sits down to celebrate Dr. Judi Bloom: Dealing with Reality- COVID for the long-term. It will be with us for the foreseeable future, and tensions are high. They will discuss how to control your own emotions, fears, conflicts with others in uncertain times.

They will also get into any other headline topics that are getting people riled up like Black Lives Matter or demonstrations now going on around the country. The emphasis will be on understanding why this is happening, it's relation to COVID frustrations, and how to handle your own reaction to it.

Dr. Judi Bloom is a former television news anchor and reporter, and a licensed psychotherapist in California for the last 26 years. Dr. Judi Bloom is a practical, interactive, solution-focused therapist specializing in relationships and in navigating through major life transitions. For 26 years she has treated patients of every background and helped them work through a wide variety of personal challenges.

Dr. Bloom is originally from New York and did her undergraduate work at Cornell University. She received her Master's Degree at Antioch University, and went on to earn a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology at Ryokan College.

Dr. Bloom's private practice has always been the center of her work. Beyond that, she has taught parenting at Santa Monica College for ten years, gave psychological advice for five years as co-host of a morning drive-time radio show in Southern California, and she has been featured on national, local, and cable television programs.

Prior to psychotherapy, Dr. Bloom's profession was as a television news anchor in major markets like New York, Philadelphia, Miami, and Los Angeles. As an on-camera reporter for fifteen years, she has gained insight into the special demands confronting people in the media and in creative fields.

Dr. Bloom tailors her therapeutic approach to an individual's particular case. She comes from a psychodynamic perspective. She is a practitioner in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Mindfulness techniques, as well as in hypnotherapy.She has done extensive counseling in problem areas like marital conflict, drug addiction, sexual obsession, issues of infidelity and trust, phobias, and the special stresses of money and children.

Dr. Bloom looks at the entirety of your life without judgement and provides feedback and guidance to lead you from the anxiety and depression that overwhelms you to a path that puts you back in charge of your life. You'll define your goals, lay out a plan of action, and live the life you want.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You