Review: The Spooky Season Kicks Off When 54 Below Presents 54 GOES HORROR

Even though it is still warm outside, the chill of fear from Halloween Horror was felt onstage at 54 Below during their presentation of 54 GOES HORROR on October 4, 2023. Dressed in their unique take on Halloween attire, the amazing cast moved a large yet quiet crowd into rounds of thunderous applause and cheering as they belted out iconic tunes from some of theater’s most fear-inspiring productions. People clapped and sang along with their favorites from Sweeney Todd, The Rocky Horror Show (Hugo Roise Reale brought down the house with this roaring version of “Sweet Transvestite” ), and Little Shop of Horrors as well as The Dance of the Vampires, Carrie and Evil Dead the Musical.

Accompanied by a lone piano and a blast of colorful background stage lighting, each member of the ensemble cast lured the audience into their sultry web of Halloween evil. Stand-out talent included Danielle Briestein, who mesmerized with a forceful rendition of “Totale Finsternis” - a German adaptation of “Total Eclipse of the Heart”from The Dance of the Vampires and Frenie Acoba, of the original Matilda Broadway cast, who gave a bone chilling performance of “Carrie.” Additionally several group acts added the traditional spooky Halloween ambiance with songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas and 35mm: A Musical Exhibition.

Produced by Gina Lardi and Cesario Tirado-Ortiz and with Musical Direction from Neil Klein, 54 GOES HORROR puts the proverbial vampire bite into the Fall Season at 54 Below. The fabulous cast included: Frenie Acoba, Danielle Breistein, Avery Ingvarson, Nathan Lanum, Gina Lardi, Josh Lococo, Rocky Paterra, Hugo Rose Reale, Haley Seda, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz and Sam Ust.

Evil never sounded so good in October as it does at 54 Below.

