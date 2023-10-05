Review: The Spooky Season Kicks Off When 54 Below Presents 54 GOES HORROR

Halloween Hits The High Notes at 54 Below.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don' Photo 1 Rene Pfister's EX-BOYFRIENDS Make Cabaret Debut
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 2 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 3 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem
Photos: George Krissa Makes NYC Club Debut With LOVE NOTES at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 4 George Krissa Comes Out Of Canada For Cabaret Debut

Review: The Spooky Season Kicks Off When 54 Below Presents 54 GOES HORROR

Even though it is still warm outside, the chill of fear from Halloween Horror was felt onstage at 54 Below during their presentation of 54 GOES HORROR on October 4, 2023.  Dressed in their unique take on Halloween attire, the amazing cast moved a large yet quiet crowd into rounds of thunderous applause and cheering as they belted out iconic tunes from some of theater’s most fear-inspiring productions. People clapped and sang along with their favorites from Sweeney Todd, The Rocky Horror Show (Hugo Roise Reale brought down the house with this roaring version of “Sweet Transvestite” ), and  Little Shop of Horrors as well as The Dance of the Vampires, Carrie and Evil Dead the Musical.  

Accompanied by a lone piano and a blast of colorful background stage lighting, each member of the ensemble cast lured the audience into their sultry web of Halloween evil.  Stand-out talent  included Danielle Briestein, who mesmerized with a forceful rendition of “Totale Finsternis” -  a German adaptation of “Total Eclipse of the Heart”from The Dance of the Vampires and Frenie Acoba, of the original Matilda Broadway cast, who gave a bone chilling performance of “Carrie.”  Additionally several group acts added the traditional spooky Halloween ambiance with songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas and 35mm: A Musical Exhibition.

Produced by Gina Lardi and Cesario Tirado-Ortiz and with Musical Direction from Neil Klein, 54 GOES HORROR puts the proverbial vampire bite into the Fall Season at 54 Below.  The fabulous cast included: Frenie Acoba, Danielle Breistein, Avery Ingvarson, Nathan Lanum, Gina Lardi, Josh Lococo, Rocky Paterra, Hugo Rose Reale, Haley Seda, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz and Sam Ust. 

Evil never sounded so good in October as it does at 54 Below.

Find fun shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Janine DiVita Joins The Cast Of MOMS NIGHT OUT At 54 Below Photo
Janine DiVita Joins The Cast Of MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below

Janine DiVita is set to join the cast of Moms' Night Out at 54 Below, a new concert series celebrating mothers in musical theatre. Don't miss this exciting addition to the lineup of talented performers.

2
George Abud and Katrina Lenk Return to Birdland With SWUNG Next Month Photo
George Abud and Katrina Lenk Return to Birdland With SWUNG Next Month

Birdland Jazz Club will welcome the return of George Abud and Katrina Lenk  in an encore performance of their sold-out show “Swung” on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

3
London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill Bring 54 SINGS 60S HITS to 54 Below Photo
London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill Bring 54 SINGS 60S HITS to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill in 54 Sings 60’s Hits! at 9:30pm on November 1, 2023. Learn more about the upcoming concert and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Emily Skinner Returns to 54 Below in March 2024 Photo
Emily Skinner Returns to 54 Below in March 2024

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway alum Emily Skinner on March 1 & 2 at 7pm. Learn more about the upcoming concerts here!

From This Author - Sharon Ellman

Sharon Ellman, a Founding Partner of Momentum Media, is a veteran public relations executive. Prior to the creation of Momentum Media, she was a Founding Partner of Dash Media with British public rela... Sharon Ellman">(read more about this author)

Review: The Spooky Season Kicks Off When 54 Below Presents 54 GOES HORRORReview: The Spooky Season Kicks Off When 54 Below Presents 54 GOES HORROR

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You