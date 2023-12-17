Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Review: TWO PIANOS: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? Satisfies Big Time at Carnegie Hall

In fine form, Michael Feinstein & Jean-Yves Thibaudet plus guest Joshua Henry

By: Dec. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review: A ROBERT BANNON CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at Chelsea Table + Stage is Merry and Bright! Photo 1 Robert Bannon Christmas Special, Special
Review: Brandon Victor Dixon Brings THE SOUL OF BROADWAY To 54 Below Photo 2 Brandon Victor Dixon Dazzles At 54 Below
Review: Something Special In The Air As CLYDE ALVES Plays Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 3 Clyde Alves Night Of Original Songs Hits High Note
Photos: Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch Continue I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Through D Photo 4 Ebersole And Stritch Continue Run Of Shows

Review: TWO PIANOS: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? Satisfies Big Time at Carnegie Hall

The show at Carnegie Hall was called Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?  With that second part of the title being a line from "I Got Rhythm" by George & Ira Gershwin,  

Review: TWO PIANOS: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? Satisfies Big Time at Carnegie Hall

Review: TWO PIANOS: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? Satisfies Big Time at Carnegie Hall  and being that at one of those two pianos was seated someone very closely Gershwin-associated – Michael Feinstein —  you can be sure that some Gershwin would be in the air. It was. At the other piano for their special arrangements was Jean-Yves Thibaudet. The two men provided a generous evening of dazzling music, historical context that felt like relaxed chat more than mini-lectures, personal perspectives, some humor, and overall good spirits.  Things began not with Gershwin, but with Irving Berlin’s number that celebrates the instrument and its players: “I Love a Piano,” which Mr. Feinstein sang and played, as he did on his second album, way back in 1986. (His first LP was all Gershwin  and his third was all Berlin, so for longtime fans it was a cozy reminder; his most recent release was another Gershwin set, done in country style.) Having the French-born Monsieur Thibaudet, who’s also kept George Gershwin’s music in his concert and recording repertoire, enriching this and the classy Feinstein ballad vocals with his own classical music sensibilities doubled the pleasure and joy. 

While other writers’ work was on the set list, they kept coming back to Gershwin, with a lovingly lengthy montage of material near the end that presented dazzlement after dazzlement with supreme showmanship.  

Review: TWO PIANOS: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? Satisfies Big Time at Carnegie Hall

Michael Feinstein’s voice radiated with sincerity on the tender songs, some pitched in the higher sweet spot of his range, projecting vulnerability, but eschewing mawkishness and melodrama.  Excessive decoration was resisted in the singing, but there was plenty of exciting back-and-forth ornamentation and color with the piano work, and compelling contrasts in styles and approaches when they took turns soloing within one number - kind of a best-of-both-worlds combination, and all very accessible. 

A second vocalist and a different instrument added more flavor to the satisfying musical banquet.  The billed “special guest” came with guitar - Joshua Henry, accompanying himself on the instrument, became part of the Gershwin scene with “A Foggy Day (in London Town)” and

Review: TWO PIANOS: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? Satisfies Big Time at Carnegie Hall

revisited his role in the recent Broadway revival of  Carousel with a mix of tenderness and passion for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “If I Loved You.” He returned for the concert’s conclusion of the two voices/two pianos on “Love Is Here to Stay,” an apt and persuasive message to float away on, along waves of applause.          

While Michael Feinstein stays in New York City for the last part of 2023 for an engagement at Cafe Carlyle, wed by concerts in Florida, Vegas, and California before returning to Carnegie Hall (in Zankel Hall: February 28, March 27),  Jean-Yves Thibaudet’s concerts in the first couple of months in the new year will have him in Europe concentrating on classical music.  Let’s hope the two pair up again.   

Find great shows to see on the Carnegie Hall website HERE.

Visit Michael Feinstein's website HERE.

THIS is the Jean-Yves Thibaudet website.

Joshua Henry's Instagram page can be accessed HERE.

CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to <a target=Michael Feinstein & Jean-Yves Thibaudet at Carnegie Hall" height="500" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2276476/image-20231114132600-1.png" width="500" />

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Shana Farrs Barbara Cook Show Plays Winter Rhythms Photo
Shana Farr's Barbara Cook Show Plays Winter Rhythms

Conor Weiss captures cabaret artist Shana Farr in the act at Urban Stages.

2
Birdland Big Band Jazzes Up Friday Nights Photo
Birdland Big Band Jazzes Up Friday Nights

If you are craving some of the smooth sounds of Count Basie or Louis Armstrong, come down every Friday night to THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND AT BIRDLAND and have a wonderful night and hear “all that jazz!”

3
Next Week At 54 Below 54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL And More Photo
Next Week At 54 Below 54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL And More

NEXT WEEK at 54 Below: 54 celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol with Patti Murin, Jelani Remy, and more! Join us for a festive evening of holiday music and cheer.

4
Kara Arena To Perform Live At The Loft City Winery This January Photo
Kara Arena To Perform Live At The Loft City Winery This January

Kara Arena, New York actor and singer-songwriter, performs her eclectic Folk music live at THE LOFT at City Winery on January 4th. Don't miss this night of beautiful acoustic guitar and melodic vocals.

From This Author - Rob Lester

Rob Lester, native New Yorker, has been covering entertainment for more than 15 years for various outlets and has recently returned to Broadway World writing staff.  His involvement in cabaret ha... Rob Lester">(read more about this author)

Reviews: Catching Up on Shows Is a Whirlwind .... at Urban Stages & 54 BelowReviews: Catching Up on Shows Is a Whirlwind .... at Urban Stages & 54 Below
Review: BROADWAY BOUND Is Always Bound to Please Fans of Musicals at 54 BelowReview: BROADWAY BOUND Is Always Bound to Please Fans of Musicals at 54 Below
Review: NIGHTS AT THE ALGONQUIN Opens Winter Rhythms Series with Class & Fun & MemoriesReview: NIGHTS AT THE ALGONQUIN Opens Winter Rhythms Series with Class & Fun & Memories
Our Monthly 'Birthday' Salute Goes to.... Our Monthly 'Birthday' Salute Goes to....

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You