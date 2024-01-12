Review: OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION at Birdland Salutes the Legendary Singer

A Delightful Journey with Ol' Blue Eyes Through the Decades

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Feature: The Best Of 2023 And The Last Four Years Photo 1 2023 Best Of List Looks At More Than Twelve Months
Feature: 54 Below - The Basement Where You Want To Be Photo 2 54 Below: An Appreciation
Review: ADAM PASCAL & ANTHONY RAPP CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY Electrified the Crowd Photo 3 Review: ADAM PASCAL & ANTHONY RAPP Electrified the Crowd at 54 Below
Review: BETH LEAVEL Leaves the Crowd in Stitches at 54 Below Photo 4 Review: BETH LEAVEL Tears Up the Crowd at 54 Below

Review: OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION at Birdland Salutes the Legendary Singer

 What a “swelligant, elegant party” this was at OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION at Birdland, JANUARY 11, 2024.  Attired in their finest black evening clothes as elegant and debonair as the man himself, the singing trio of Eric Comstock (on piano), Hilary Kole, and Brian Long, accompanied by Boots Maleson on bass, took the rapt audience on a delightfully smooth journey with Ol’ Blue Eyes through his decades of memorable and emotion-filled music. 

The library of songs made famous by the late, great Frank Sinatra is vast and the trio joyfully and playfully interacted as they moved through the years.  From classic 1940’s ballads and through his saloon and movie songs, to those swinging 50’s and 60’s classics, OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION at Birdland didn’t forget a note or in Sinatra’s case, any of his emotions.

A “mother of all medleys” consisting of 31 of Sinatra’s hits had theatergoers singing along with the performers.  Stand out performances included: Hill ary Kole’s sonorous rendition of Cole Porter’s timeless ballad, “Night and Day”, Brian Long’s deep and intense version of “Old Man River” by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II and the joyful “Pennies From Heaven” in which Eric Comstock engaged the entire audience’s participation.   With so many brilliant and delicious melodies to choose from in the repertoire of Sinatra how could you go wrong?  From the crooning “Come Rain or Come Shine” to the melodious “Summer Wind” to the uplifting “Fly Me To The Moon” and “The Best Is Yet To Come” among many many more, this reviewer was completely enchanted by this overwhelming recognition of the amazing talent that was Frank Sinatra.  We were told that it was Sinatra who was the first to show an emotional connection to singing, much less express vulnerability, something unheard of before him.

Yet no such swell party could end without the hometown gift that Sinatra made his own, the renowned “New York, New York.”  As if on cue, the entire darkened room in the Big Apple complete with native New Yorkers and tourists from beyond our borders all erupted in chorus with the vocalists.  As Sinatra himself said, “May you all live to be 100, and may the last voice you hear be mine.” This reviewer thought that the night was just “too marvelous for words.”

OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION featured Eric Comstock (on piano), Hilary Kole, Brian Long, and accompanied by Boots Maleson on bass.

Find more great shows to see on The Birdland website here.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca Bring BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH to 54 Below Photo
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca Bring BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH to 54 Below

Husband and Wife Duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca bring Mexican musical magic to 54 Below with their show 'Broadway en Spanglish.'

2
Lorna Dallas Comes To Chelsea Table + Stage In February Photo
Lorna Dallas Comes To Chelsea Table + Stage In February

Chelsea Table + Stage will present Lorna Dallas in her new show “Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days” on Sunday, February 25 at 7:00 PM.

3
Joe Serafini To Release Debut Single Live At Upcoming Show At Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Joe Serafini To Release Debut Single Live At Upcoming Show At Chelsea Table + Stage

Join Joe Serafini (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) for an intimate night of music and joy at Chelsea Table + Stage.

4
Composer Randy Edelman Presents 2nd Annual SAINT PATRICKS DAY MASSACRE AT CHELSEA TABLE AN Photo
Composer Randy Edelman Presents 2nd Annual SAINT PATRICK'S DAY MASSACRE AT CHELSEA TABLE AND STAGE at Chelsea Table & Stage

Composer Randy Edelman is celebrating his 2nd Annual Saint Patrick's Day Massacre at Chelsea Table and Stage.

From This Author - Sharon Ellman

Sharon Ellman, a seasoned entertainment public relations professional  began her career as a broadcast journalist in NYC.  Now combining her two loves of journalism and entertainment, she is... Sharon Ellman">(read more about this author)

Review: STORM LARGE: INSIDE VOICE Hits the High Notes at 54 BelowReview: STORM LARGE: INSIDE VOICE Hits the High Notes at 54 Below
Review: THE NEW YORK POPS, THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL, WITH NORM LEWIS Brings Holiday Cheer To CARNEGIE HALLReview: THE NEW YORK POPS, THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL, WITH NORM LEWIS Brings Holiday Cheer To CARNEGIE HALL
Review: THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND Hits All The Right Notes At BirdlandReview: THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND Hits All The Right Notes At Birdland
Review: THE 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Brings Family Cheer To 54 BELOWReview: THE 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Brings Family Cheer To 54 BELOW

Videos

Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
Reneé Rapp Feels 'Lucky' to Be in the MEAN GIRLS Universe Video
Reneé Rapp Feels 'Lucky' to Be in the MEAN GIRLS Universe
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You