David Yazbek to Launch Four-Show Residency at 54 Below

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54 BELOW will welcome back David Yazbek, the Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winning singer-songwriter and composer of The Band's Visit, Dead Outlaw, & more, for performances on January 4, March 2, & May 4 at 7pm, in addition to the previously announced November 16 performance. Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Oct 9 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Oct 15 at 12pm.

On January 4, Yazbek will present a complete cycle of songs from his Tony nominated Broadway musical Dead Outlaw, joined by co-writer and collaborator Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow, Brian Killeen, and special guests. On March 2, he will celebrate the remastered and remixed deluxe-edition reissue of his acclaimed solo album Evil Monkey Man with producer and drummer Dean Sharenow, Erik Della Penna, Brian Killeen, and special guests. The residency will conclude on May 4 with the premiere of songs from Yazbek's forthcoming new record, Silverback, performed with Della Penna, Sharenow, and Killeen. These performances follow Yazbek's previously announced November 16 engagement, which will feature songs from Dead Outlaw, Evil Monkey Man, and his forthcoming album.

NOVEMBER 16 AT 7PM

David Yazbek returns to 54 Below November 16 with his full band, performing songs from his Tony nominated Broadway show Dead Outlaw, his celebrated album Evil Monkey Man, and debuting songs from his forthcoming new record. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter and composer of The Band's Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown has recently signed with ECR Music Group's Meridian imprint for a series of reissues and new releases. The New York Times writes, “David Yazbek is a daredevil juggler catching spiked pins in the traveling carnival of his imagination.” AllMusic adds, “Yazbek's voice is lovely, his lyrics are witty, satirical, off the beaten path, and detailed; they clearly demonstrate his writing prowess.”

JANUARY 4 AT 7PM

David Yazbek continues his 2026-2027 New York City residency at 54 Below on January 4, with an evening of unique full-band performances of songs from his Tony nominated Broadway show Dead Outlaw. Presenting a full cycle of songs from the show—a true story about death, money, fame, and all the other things that make this country run—Yazbek will be joined on stage by Dead Outlaw co-writer and collaborator Erik Della Penna, along with co-conspirators Dean Sharenow, Brian Killeen, and special guests.

MARCH 2 AT 7PM

David Yazbek's 2026-2027 New York City residency at 54 Below resumes March 2 for a unique full-band concert celebrating the remastered and remixed deluxe-edition reissue of his acclaimed solo album Evil Monkey Man. He will be joined onstage for this performance by Evil Monkey Man producer and drummer Dean Sharenow, Dead Outlaw co-writer Erik Della Penna, Brian Killeen, and special guests.

MAY 4 AT 7PM

David Yazbek closes out his 2026-2027 New York City residency at 54 Below on May 4 with his full band—Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow, and Brian Killeen—premiering and performing songs from his forthcoming new record, Silverback. Yazbek has recently signed with ECR Music Group's Meridian imprint for a series of reissues and new releases, culminating with the imminent release of this new record.

David Yazbek plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 16, January 4, March 2, & May 4 at 7pm. Cover charges are $36 (includes $6 in fees) – $80 (includes $10 in fees). Premiums are $129.50 (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/DavidYazbek. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $3 facility fee.

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