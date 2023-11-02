Review: Melissa Errico dazzles in BROADWAY BABY - FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

This Broadway ingenue had Broadway's Supper Club audience in awe.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 1 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 2 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 3 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland
Feature: Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU Is More Than A Night Of Halloween Fu Photo 4 Jay Armstrong Johnson et al Return With I PUT A SPELL ON YOU

Review: Melissa Errico dazzles in BROADWAY BABY - FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

As soon as Melissa Errico entered Broadway’s supper club, 54 Below, with her megawatt smile, dressed head to toe in sequins and a giant bow, this reviewer knew it was going to be a great night! Always dazzling, always entertaining, Errico immediately connected with the audience with her opening suite, "Watch What Happens” by Michel Legrand, followed by a slow groove rendition of “Come Rain or Come Shine” by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer, into a jazz-infused pairing of “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” (Lerner & Lowe) /”My Favorite Things” (Rodgers & Hammerstein). The wonderful Tedd Firth, as Musical Director, shone with some absolutely luscious piano solos, accompanied by the great David Finck on bass and Mark McLean on drums.

Review: Melissa Errico dazzles in BROADWAY BABY - FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below
Melissa Errico dazzles

Errico’s effervescent personality sparkled through her equally effervescent patter! She prefaced the show by saying she “doesn’t know what the ‘Beyond’ means yet” but reminded the audience that Manhasset is Exit 36 (on the I-495), which elicited bellows of laughter from the crowd (and the Manhattan in the title is, of course, a reference to her career as a Broadway ingenue). She also mentioned one of her daughters expressing disdain for her material, quoting her as saying, “You'll never be popular, because you don’t sing Taylor Swift.” Errico’s glorious response to that? A song by the GOAT, Sondheim, of course! Her rendition of “Can That Boy Foxtrot” from Follies was simply divine, and, no doubt, garnered Errico more fans from the room, some of whom were first-time 54 Below audience members.

Next up, Errico read from a clipping of a 1927 New York Times article about her Aunt Rose, who happened to be a Ziegfeld girl! Show business obviously runs in the family, and Errico proved that point by donning a fabulous feather boa (on loan from none other than Randy Roberts) and delivering an exquisite rendition of Gershwin’s “The Man I Love”. 

This was followed by Sondheim’s “What More Do I Need?” which admittedly had this reviewer feeling a little disappointed by seeing such a seasoned pro as Errico looking down at what appeared to be lyrics on a music stand. However, moments later, that disappointment dissipated when Errico DELIVERED with an absolutely stunning rendition of Michel Legrand’s “The Windmills of Your Mind.” Audible “wows” from the audience matched this reviewer’s sentiments exactly!

Other highlights included a guest artist for the evening, guitarist JC Maillard. Together, they performed a sublime treatment of Joni Mitchell’s “Night Ride Home” which was a track on Errico’s debut album “Blue Like That,” followed by a sultry Flamenco solo (Errico recently started taking Flamenco dance lessons). This seamlessly glided into another “wow” inducing performance of Sondheim’s “Take Me to The World.”

Review: Melissa Errico dazzles in BROADWAY BABY - FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below
Melissa Errico and guitarist JC Maillard

There are so many more highlights, but you shall have to go see for yourself! If this review hasn’t enticed you already, Errico has a guest joining her each night of her performances – Stephen Schwartz 11/2; Marilyn Maye 11/3; Charles Busch 11/4.

And dare we mention, Errico does indeed sing Taylor Swift – with panache!

All photos by Conor Weiss.

Book for Errico’s following performances Click Here

For all things Melissa Errico: https://melissaerrico.com/




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Cast And Creative Team Set For 29 Hour Reading Of PERFORMING FILIPINA Photo
Cast And Creative Team Set For 29 Hour Reading Of PERFORMING FILIPINA

Join the cast and creative team for a 29-hour reading of 'Performing Filipina.' Get a sneak peek at this exciting new production on November 14th.

2
Lucie Arnaz Returns to 54 Below With an Encore of Her Hit Show in July Photo
Lucie Arnaz Returns to 54 Below With an Encore of Her Hit Show in July

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome back star of stage and screen Lucie Arnaz for a heartfelt tribute to the roles of her past on July 18-20 at 7pm.

3
Melissa Errico Looks Like A BROADWAY BABY In This Photo Flash Photo
Melissa Errico Looks Like A BROADWAY BABY In This Photo Flash

Last night, 54 Below favorite Melissa Errico opened her new show BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND.

4
Lea Michele Makes Memorable Carnegie Hall Debut Photo
Lea Michele Makes Memorable Carnegie Hall Debut

It is safe to say that Carnegie Hall has been the premiere showcase for what is great in American Art and Culture for over 130 years. It is not hyperbole to say that the concert given Monday night by Broadway and television star Lea Michele will be remembered as one of those defining zeitgeist events. Her two-hour intermission-less journey through her career so far was the kind of powerhouse performance that people talk about for years. For the young Millennial set, it is their Judy Garland moment, the thing they will reminisce over cocktails “I was there for…”

From This Author - Analisa Bell

ANALISA BELL was born and raised in Perth, the most isolated city in Australia. After high school, she auditioned and gained entry to the prestigious Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts wher... Analisa Bell">(read more about this author)

Review: Meg Flather's HAMMERSTEIN AND SONDHEIM: CAREFULLY TAUGHT A Tour-De-Force Performance At Don't Tell MamaReview: Meg Flather's HAMMERSTEIN AND SONDHEIM: CAREFULLY TAUGHT A Tour-De-Force Performance At Don't Tell Mama
Review: JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Made For An Entertaining Monday Night At BirdlandReview: JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Made For An Entertaining Monday Night At Birdland
Tanya Moberly Raises the Roof at Don't Tell Mama with I LOVE NY SONGWRITERS PART ITanya Moberly Raises the Roof at Don't Tell Mama with I LOVE NY SONGWRITERS PART I
Kati Neiheisel Plays Lovely Encore Of Carpenters Tribute Show YESTERDAY... ONCE MORE At PangeaKati Neiheisel Plays Lovely Encore Of Carpenters Tribute Show YESTERDAY... ONCE MORE At Pangea

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You