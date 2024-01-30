Review: Marissa Mulder Mesmerizes in GIRL TALK at Don't Tell Mama

The talented vocalist and storyteller captivated the audience with this well-crafted show.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

A warm crowd gathered at Don’t Tell Mama last Thursday evening for Marissa Mulder’s latest show, “Girl Talk.” The room was a-buzz with long-time fans, and people who, like this reviewer, had not yet seen Mulder’s work.  And what a joy it was to witness her in action and hear her delightfully sweet, yet at times sultry, vocals!

The premise of the show was built on Mulder turning to the music of female singer-songwriters to soothe and process a recent heartbreak. From the very start, Mulder had the audience mesmerized with her powerful interpretations of Alanis Morissette’s “You Learn” followed by Regina Spektor’s “On the Radio” before delivering Swifties in the audience a double dose of Taylor Swift with “Mirrorball,” followed by a spectacular rendition of “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

Mulder’s patter was well-paced and well-crafted – a solid mix of personal anecdotes around said heartbreak and maintaining sobriety, and those of the female singer-songwriters to whom she was paying homage. Her ability to connect with the audience was second to none – eliciting laughter, tears, and pathos from them with ease.  A well-versed cabaret performer knows to make specific choices when it comes to the delivery of a song - and Mulder showed her innate ability to deliver on a certain choice, all the while making it seem like an instantaneous thought entered her mind, keeping each song fresh and not a carbon copy of the singer-songwriters’ version of the song.

One of the major highlights of the night was Mulder’s interpretation of Lana Del Ray’s “Video Games.” This reviewer could barely take their eyes off Mulder to write notes - she really was such a captivating storyteller.

Another to note was her bravura performance of Stevie Nicks’ Silver Springs. The hauntingly beautiful spiccato use of bow on the bass by John Miller made for some gorgeous atmospheric color, and a stunning piano solo by MD Jon Weber, had the audience clapping with delight. Other highlights included Mulder’s take on Joni Mitchell’s “Little Green,” an adorable and hilarious rendition of Christine Lavin’s “Good Thing He Can’t Read My Mind,” and a soft, slow and steady rendition of the late Amy Winehouse’s “Love is a Losing Game.”

Mulder said towards the end of the show, “This show’s a bit long so I’m going to rush through the remaining patter and songs,” to which an audience member audibly responded “no!” If this reviewer had it her way, she’d sit and listen to Marissa Mulder all night long – she’s that darn incredible!

You can go see Marissa Mulder for yourself on Saturday, March 2, 7 pm at Don’t Tell Mama Click Here




