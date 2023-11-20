Review: Joshua Henry's GET UP STAND UP Invigorates At 92NY

Broadway Star Brings Audience into his World

Nov. 20, 2023

The Tour de Force that is Joshua Henry took center stage at Joshua Henry’S, GET UP STAND UP AT THE 92nd Street Y, NEW YORK on November 18, 2023.  The triple Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner, garbed in a simple black tee shirt and black jeans with a colorful punch of red sneakers, jumped into the spotlight, raring to go. With Jordan Peters on guitar (and musical directing), Addison Frei on piano, Chelton Grey on bass, and Donald Barrett on the drums, Joshua Henry playfully engaged the packed audience in musical games - encouraging them to sing along with him as he began the show. 

He revealed how soul, R&B, and funk are the music of his heart and were the impetus that created the artist he is today.  With that introduction, the star of Broadway gleefully jumped into his unique presentation of the “History of Soul in 25 Minutes” entertaining the captivated crowd.  Beginning with the gritty 1960s, Henry’s deep and melodious voice put a shiver down your spine with the deep intensity of songs such as  “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” (Gladys Knight & The Pips), “When a Man Loves a Woman (Percy Sledge), and “Natural Woman,” which embodied the power and spirit of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. As he moved forward in time, Joshua Henry enveloped us with his seemingly effortless 70’s smooth vocals reminiscent of Marvin Gaye in “What’s Going On” and “Let’s Get It On.” From Motown to the present, he proceeded to transform from the 80’s funk of Prince, the R&B of Boyz II Men in the 90’s, and John Legend, who signified the 2000’s.  With a final soul tribute to James Brown, Joshua Henry gave an exhilarating performance that was worthy of The King of Soul himself, sans his signature sequined cape.

At this point in the show, Henry’s command of the Broadway stage took over the performance.  Recreating his vibrant role as Aaron Burr in the Tony Award-winning production of Hamilton, Henry gave us insight into how the actual birth of his own son, during the show’s run, gave new meaning to the words of the song “Dear Theodosia,” in which Burr proclaims he will fight to give a better world to his child. Donning a guitar and single spotlight, the multi-talented artist proceeded, alone on the stage, to croon an emotionally charged version of the classic “If I Loved You” from Carousel. Gordon MacRae couldn’t (in the opinion of this writer) hold a candle to this interpretation which tested even the toughest not to shed a tear.

As the concert came to a close, the exuberant theatergoers demanded yet more of Joshua Henry, unwilling to let him go, just yet.  Thus, he serenaded the room with his unique take on the famed “Tomorrow” from the Broadway show, Annie.  How apt a way to end the show for Joshua Henry, for tomorrow looms brightly on the horizon for this tremendous talent.  I look forward to seeing him in future shows where the lights are bright on Broadway.

Joshua Henry’S GET UP STAND UP AT THE 92nd Street Y, NEW YORK  (92NY) featured the award-winning Joshua Henry, Jordan Peters on guitar (and musical directing), Addison Frei on piano, Chelton Grey on bass, and Donald Barrett on the drums.


Find great shows to see on The 92nd Street Y New York website Here

Joshua Henry has a website HERE.



