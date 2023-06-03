Review: Flotilla DeBarge Drops A BIG HUNK OF GHETTO On The Stage At The Green Room 42

A Drag Queen That Does Not Need To Race, Honey

By:
10 Videos That Get Us Psyched Out For Leslie Carrara Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH At The Green Photo 1 Leslie Carrara-Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH Will Return
10 Videos That Get Us Tapping Our Toes For STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE Starring Gavin L Photo 2 Gavin Lee To Channel FRED ASTAIRE
Interview: Matt Hawkins, Aurelia Williams of MY HEART SAYS GO Photo 3 Matt Hawkins And Aurelia Williams On MY HEART SAYS GO Concept Album
10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chels Photo 4 Nicolas King's Artistry in 10 Videos

10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage

10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + StageHeigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here… Grabbing that silent T in cabareT to bring you all the Tea!

Thursday night’s performance by Flotilla DeBarge of her BIG HUNK OF GHETTO at The Green Room 42 was the perfect way to kick off this month known as Pride... not just for Little Bobby mind you, but for the whole crowd that roared with laughter on the night. DeBarge is drag royalty and has been for years, starting her career around 1991/92 and working hard to become one of NYC’s premier performers. Through the evening, the lady mentioned many of the bars and clubs that she has haunted for the last three decades - some still standing, some sadly gone, but, still, she works and works, in heels, dresses, and makeup, many nights of the week. She has also forayed into the acting world, taking parts on stage and screen. From TO Wong Foo to ANGELS IN AMERICA to the legendary documentary/concert film, WIGSTOCK: THE MOVIE, Ms. DeBarge has honed her craft, honed her drag, and developed her prodigious singing voice and comedy chops. Flotilla is a crowd-work comedian, and no one sitting at a table is safe from her razor-sharp wit. Her comedy is spot-on and in the moment, and she also has topical “bullet points” about which she is laugh-out-loud funny. Gifted comedy queen though she is, and though she started her drag as a lipsynch artist, what Flotilla DeBarge is, more than anything else, is a singer… not just a singer, but a SANGER, and on Thursday night she SANG, children. 

10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage

10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage

With her wonderful stand-up comedy happening before during and after her musical numbers, Ms. FdeB worked her way through a set list of a dozen songs from the worlds of Broadway (Her audition for Matron Mama Morton should win her that role, especially in the wake of sister Jinkx Monsoon’s casting), Blues, Rock & Roll, and a superb tribute to Miss Tina Turner, where her vocal dexterity and control sent PRIVATE DANCER over the mountain and back home again. For the blues on the program - her uber-nasty rendition plus hilarious crowd work on ROCK ME BABY would’ve made BB King blush… with pride. Her, as she called it, “gut bucket” blues on LOVE ME WITH FEELING called upon her voice to growl & shout with power and precision, and her take on SISTER (Miss Celie's Blues) from the COLOR PURPLE elicited just one note from our quill - “Hottest!” Also, her opening, with CABARET in a jazz arrangement, kicked off the night brilliantly, especially with her impressive scat singing.

A word must be said, in closing, about her closing with a lip sync encore. Harkening back to her beginnings, Flotilla ended her program with two songs she has used throughout the years as her insurance, making sure she always ends on a high note. Lip’ing perfectly to DON’T BRING ME NO BAD NEWS from the WIZ and the JEFFERSONS’ theme, MOVIN' ON UP, she did, indeed, finish big, but it occurred to Little Bobby that it might have been an even bigger ending if she had opted to just sing them herself, in her own voice/s. She certainly proved, throughout the evening, that she had the pipes to kill it on both songs; but the nostalgia of reminding the house of how she started was special, too, and we do not fault the lady, here. In fact, Flotilla DeBarge was all the things on Thursday night, including a reminder of what Gay Pride Month is all about, and, therefore, she does not need any of Bobby’s rainbows… Flotilla DeBarge IS the rainbow, but, still, we can’t escape giving BIG HUNK OF GHETTO our FULL…

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows

Flotilla Wants Us All To Follow Her InstaPictograms: HERE

All photos by yours truly, Bobby Patrick.

10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Stacey Kent, Brian Krock Big Heart Machine Ensemble, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Stacey Kent, Brian Krock Big Heart Machine Ensemble, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running June 5 through June 18.

2
Nicole Henry to Celebrate Album TIME TO LOVE AGAIN at Birdland in July Photo
Nicole Henry to Celebrate Album TIME TO LOVE AGAIN at Birdland in July

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present powerhouse vocalist Nicole Henry on Monday, July 10 at 7:00 PM.

3
La Ti Do Celebrates PRIDE Photo
La Ti Do Celebrates PRIDE

Washington, DC-founded LA TI DO Productions (LTD) expands its city count to six with the launch of a new series in Dallas/Ft. Worth.

4
Photos: Gavin Lee Celebrates Fred Astaire at Birdland Photo
Photos: Gavin Lee Celebrates Fred Astaire at Birdland

Two-time Tony Nominee and two-time Drama Desk Winner Gavin Lee made his Birdland debut with his solo show “Steppin’ Out with Fred Astaire” on Monday, May 29. Having played two Fred Astaire roles during his award-winning West End and Broadway career, Gavin, with a little help from Gershwin, Berlin, Porter, and a pair of tap shoes, filled the show with songs and stories that made Fred a true star of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the Tea. Bobby's a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy... (read more about this author)

Music Review: Ricky Asch Covers Corinne Bailey Rae's LIKE A STAR In His Own Brand Of Star DustMusic Review: Ricky Asch Covers Corinne Bailey Rae's LIKE A STAR In His Own Brand Of Star Dust
Review: Jessica Fishenfeld Keeps The SUNNY SIDE UP Down In The Basement At The Birdland TheaterReview: Jessica Fishenfeld Keeps The SUNNY SIDE UP Down In The Basement At The Birdland Theater
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOPMusic Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP
Music Review: Disney's New THE LITTLE MERMAID Soundtrack Makes Less Out Of More… More Or LessMusic Review: Disney's New THE LITTLE MERMAID Soundtrack Makes Less Out Of More… More Or Less

Videos

Video: How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra Video Video: How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra
Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted Video
Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams Video
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You