Ray Angry to Headline 54 Below with Wayne Brady and Orfeh as Special Guests

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Ray Angry will bring his latest live performance to 54 Below on Monday, July 13, at 7:00 p.m. The pianist, composer, producer, and arranger will be joined by special guests Wayne Brady and Broadway and Grammy Award nominee Orfeh.

The concert follows a series of recent projects for Angry, including co-composing the original score for the Earth, Wind & Fire documentary alongside Questlove. He also recently performed with The Roots at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center and Library, sharing the stage with Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, and John Legend.

Earlier this year, Angry headlined a performance with the Toledo Jazz Orchestra, which presented big band arrangements of his compositions. He has also been commissioned to compose a new orchestral work that will premiere in 2027 and is currently working on a new studio album scheduled for release the same year.

A longtime member of The Roots, Angry is a classically trained pianist whose career spans collaborations with artists including Jeff Beck, Wynton Marsalis, Mark Ronson, Q-Tip, Mick Jagger, Dave Stewart, Dionne Warwick, D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Kelis, and Christina Aguilera.

As CEO and founder of Mister Goldfinger Music Group, Angry has released several projects in recent years, including RAY ANGRY ONE, the solo piano album RAY ANGRY THREE, PLUMB with David Murray and Questlove, Producer Mondays, and OFF BROADWAY with Ryan Shaw, featuring new interpretations of Broadway songs.

His film and television credits include composing music for Life & Beth, Inside Amy Schumer, Descendant, The Lockdown, Out of Breath, Why Is We Americans?, Aisle 2, Emergency Contact, and ESPN's Up for Debate.

Angry appears weekly as a member of The Roots, the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and is also a frequent performer on Saturday Night Live. His symphonic work Black Athena~Power premiered with the Lexington Symphony and has since been performed by the Toledo Symphony. In 2025, he made his debut as a piano soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, where several of his compositions were also performed.

Tickets for Ray Angry's July 13 performance at 54 Below are available now.

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