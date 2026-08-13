Review: Fashion Icon Isaac Mizrahi Plays 54 Below... Hooray!

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Like a bolt of lightning (and shinny cloth), fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi charged onto the stage of 54 Below last night, Wednesday August 12, wearing a silver suit and declaring to a cheering audience…"It's a mess out there, but it's beautiful in here!" There are singers whose earthy, distinctive voices may not necessarily send chills down your spine, yet they can be enormously appealing because of their innate musicality and their ability to deliver a lyric with honesty and sincerity. Isaac Mizrahi is that kind of performer. He is chaotic, lovable, bawdy, witty, hysterical, and most importantly, completely authentic in his performances. What this product of the Garment Center may lack in vocal chops, he more than makes up for with a musician's innate sense of time and phrasing. The result is an exciting reimagining of the dozen excellent tunes Isaac weaves (also knits) seamlessly between his humorous exchanges with the audience.

Having also spent my career in the Garment Center and also being a pianist, I like to think I know good "material" when I hear it-whether in textiles or music. Isaac, newly appointed Creative Director at Large for Target Stores performed several of our favorites, and on more than one occasion he tugged at our musical heartstrings with his interpretations of "Baubles, Bangles & Beads," Laura Nyro's "Save the Country," and "Some Other Time" from On the Town, to name just a few. His story about meeting Betty Comden is absolutely hysterical, but I won't spoil its surprise ending for you.

Whether he is entertaining or enlightening us through his music, fashion, or commentary, Isaac Mizrahi is truly a one-of-a-kind and formidable force in the entertainment world.

In his current show "Hooray" at 54 Below Isaac again appears with his excellent band of six musicians playing world class arrangements..Music director Benjamin Waltzer, Daniel Freedman (drums) Bruce Jamar Christopher (trumpet) Kellin Hanas (trumpet), Daniel Duke (bass), Dan Aran (percussion).

Follow Isaac Mizrahi on Instagram at @imisaacmizrahi

Tickets to the remaining dates of Isaac Mizrahi Hooray, playing nightly now through August 15, are available on 54 Below's website here.

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...