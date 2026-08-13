Bebe Neuwirth to Celebrate Kander & Ebb at 54 Below

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54 Below will welcome back Broadway legend Bebe Neuwirth on January 7 – 10 at 7pm. Tony, Emmy, and Drama Desk winner Bebe Neuwirth celebrates Chicago, Cabaret, and Kander & Ebb. To mark the 30th anniversary of Chicago’s Broadway revival, Bebe will sing from the show and tell stories of the how that production came together. She’ll pay tribute to Kander & Ebb’s work beyond Chicago, as well as share songs and stories from her time in the recent Broadway revival of Cabaret. Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Aug 14 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Aug 20 at 12pm.

Bebe Neuwirth has been dancing, singing, and working in theatre, television, and film for the last 40 years. In 2023, she was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Some of her Broadway credits include A Chorus Line, Little Me, Dancin’, Sweet Charity (Tony Award), Damn Yankees, The Addams Family, Chicago (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Astaire Award, Drama League Performance of the Year, etc.), Fosse, Cabaret (Drama Desk Award, and Tony nomination). Off-Broadway: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Bedwetter, Here Lies Jenny, etc. Regional: A Small Fire, West Side Story, The Taming of the Shrew, etc. London’s West End: Kiss of the Spiderwoman. TV: “Cheers” (2 Emmy Awards), “Frasier,” “Wild Palms,” etc. Film: Green Card, Liberty Heights, Summer of Sam, Bugsy, Jumanji, The Faculty, Say Anything, etc. Solo concerts with symphonies across the country, as well as a solo cabaret show, Stories… With Piano, which also was performed around the country. Albums: Porcelain, Stories… In NYC (recorded live at 54 Below).

Some of her honors and awards- sang her role of Velma on the Grammy-winning cast album of Chicago, she received the CTFD Rolex Dance Award, Dance Magazine Award, Honorary Doctorate from Manhattan School of Music, Honorary Ziegfield Girl, Honorary member of Local 1 (Stagehands’ Union). Past board member of The Entertainment Community Fund, where she founded a program for dancers called The Dancers’ Resource.

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