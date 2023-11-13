Randy Edelman to Perform IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE IN 80 MINUTES at Chelsea Table + Stage

Composer Randy Edelman continues his residency with a Holiday extravaganza "It's A Wonderful Life in 80 Minutes" at Chelsea Table & Stage (152 West 26th Street- inside the Hilton Hotel NYC) on Saturday December 9, 2023 @ 9:30 PM. Filled with the spirit of the season with the glittering transition from autumn to winter as the snow falls much like the stars filling the dark trees and the gray cement with an image of beauty, Randy will share his intimate untold stories of his illustrious career through music, song, laughter and tears.....

Through his lyrics and stories Randy opens himself up to his audiences until their fates become tied......and that's brave. He celebrates an endless pilgrimage of the heart, and the congregation quickly acquires an unflinching trust in something divine. To those who know him for his film scores and as an architect of soundtracks for television he showcases his music from "My Cousin Vinny", "Ghostbusters ll", "Billy Madison", "Kindergarten Cop", "While You Were Sleeping", "Beethoven", "The Bruce Lee Story", the theme for the hit series "MacGyver" "Last of the Mohicans" (which earned him a Golden Globe nomination), and "Gettysburg" (who's music was recently used in NASA's documentary about the space shuttle "Dare Mighty Things").

Randy might also perform his romantic ballads covered by some of the most prolific artists of our times inclusive of "A Weekend in New England" (recorded by Barry Manilow), "Isn't it a Shame" (recorded by Patti LaBelle and hip hop superstar Nelly), "You" (recorded by The Carpenters), and a barrage of others including his songs covered by Willy Nelson, Olivia Newton-John, Bing Crosby, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Dionne Warwick, and a parade of others. His own hits include "Uptown, Uptempo Woman", "Concrete and Clay", "Pretty Girls", and his newest release of global hope and inspiration "Everything is Possible."

The multi-award winning composer has also written themes for the Olympics, ESPN, HBO, etc. He has performed in the biggest arenas on the planet such as Budokan in Japan, and the London Palladium from conducting massive orchestras to opening for Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention.

After a multiplicity of sold-out performances in some of the most elite venues in NYC, Boston, and London, where audiences are completely captivated by his whimsical anecdotes and compelling emotional tales, Randy will end the year with his tapestry of music taking refuge in echoes of the familiar.

"Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas....perhaps....meant a little bit more"....Dr. Seuss

"A musical heterodox at times, an anomaly always"...Hollywood Digest

"His never-ending tales enlighten us with his cherished memories that create a lasting impression"....New York Daily News

"Randy Edelman and his music are a tribute to the human race".....Pop Icon Magazine

"The Steve Jobs of music, Randy's musical framework has the power to change humanity"....New York Weekly Times

The official website for Randy Edelman may be found at http://www.randyedelman.com