RUSSEL BRAUER SINGS FOR ONE HOUR (AND 15 MINUTES) Announced At Pangea

Russell Brauer Sings for One Hour (and 15 Minutes) is a celebration of his love for the Great American Songbook.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 1 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 2 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 3 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light Photo 4 & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble In The Solo Spot

Russell Brauer makes his long-awaited return to the New York City cabaret world with his new show after a hiatus and a pandemic. Russell Brauer Sings for One Hour (and 15 Minutes) is a celebration of his love for the Great American Songbook.

He will debut his production at Pangea, 178 2nd Ave, New York City, on September 14th, with encore dates on October 5th and November 14th, 2023. All shows are at 7 pm, with the doors opening at 6 pm. There is a $20 cover in advance or $25 on the door and a $20 minimum for each set. The vocalist has said, "I'm looking forward to being in front an audience. It has been too long!"

Some of the classics he will interpret for his audience include "Happiness Is Just a Thing Called Joe," "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever," and "You Must Believe in Spring." Other numbers will celebrate the works of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, and Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg. Brauer will bring his personal touch of these evergreen tunes, including the tune "Evergreen."

Assisting Brauer is his music director Richard Danley. He has served in the same capacity in such off-Broadway hits as One Night with Fanny Brice and Spamilton: An American Parody. He has also contributed to recordings such as Irving Berlin: Long Songs and Such and George M. Cohan: The Ultimate Collection.

Tickets can be purchased via Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
DUETS: The Concert Series Returns To 54 Below This September! Photo
DUETS: The Concert Series Returns To 54 Below This September!

DUETS: The Concert Series returns to 54 Below this September!

2
See Tony Award Winner Cady Huffman and Bass Player Mary Ann McSweeney Live at Birdland The Photo
See Tony Award Winner Cady Huffman and Bass Player Mary Ann McSweeney Live at Birdland Theater

Get ready for an extraordinary night of music as Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and bass player Mary Ann McSweeney take the stage at Birdland Theater. Don't miss out on this limited-time performance that guarantees an unforgettable experience.

3
Sandra Mae Frank and Joey Antonio to Host BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE Photo
Sandra Mae Frank and Joey Antonio to Host BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE

Join Sandra Mae Frank and Joey Antonio as they host Broadway SIGNs! PRIDE, a special event celebrating the first ever American Sign Language production of The Laramie Project. Don't miss this exciting night of inclusive theater!

4
Lee Roy Reams Leaves Em Howling With UNCENSORED! Stories Photo
Lee Roy Reams Leaves 'Em Howling With UNCENSORED! Stories

When he named his show UNCENSORED!, Lee Roy Reams really not messing around.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
& JULIET

Recommended For You