REEVE CARNEY SINGS THE BEATLES is Coming to The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present a special two-part evening with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actor Reeve Carney, paying tribute to one of his greatest musical influences in “Reeve Carney Sings The Beatles,” on Monday, May 13 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. Performing two completely different sets, Carney will cover era-defining selections ranging from 1963’s “Twist and Shout” to 1970’s “Let It Be,” and everything in between. The recent star of Broadway’s Hadestown, Carney co-starred in Ridley Scott’s hit film House of Gucci, opposite Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, and Adam Driver.



“I love a good challenge,” says Reeve. “And what greater challenge, musically speaking, than to do my best to tackle one of my greatest influences? I grew up on the Beatles. They have always been my parents’ favorite band, and quickly became mine through wearing out cassette tapes from Please Please Me all the way to Let It Be on long car rides. They have served as a seemingly endless source of inspiration for me as a songwriter, as well as a recording engineer. While producing my solo album, Youth Is Wasted, I drew constantly upon them through obsessive auditory deep dive explorations of all of their astonishing records. I also immersed myself in books by both George Martin and Geoff Emerick, both of whom were at the helm of capturing The Beatles’ music. Their unparalleled prolificacy in the modern recorded music world has served as an inspiration to many of my other prominent influences. So it felt only natural for me to pay tribute to them in the way I have done with some of my other inspirations. When I sat down to put this set together, I quickly realized it would be a nearly impossible task to select only 10 or even 15 of my absolute favorites. So I am excited to present this as a two-part evening.”



Reeve Carney originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2’s Bono and The Edge – not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he’d worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Reeve finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime’s buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, “Penny Dreadful,” in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray. Reeve’s latest album, Youth Is Wasted, is the recipient of five Independent Music Awards. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Reeve will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting. Reeve becoming a performer was all but a foregone conclusion: almost everybody in his family works in the arts. His great-uncle was actor Art Carney. His jewelry designer mother has a degree from Cincinnati College – Conservatory of Music, his father wrote jingles.



“Reeve Carney Sings T he Beatles” will be performed on Monday, May 13 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$90 for each show. A livestream option is available for $20 for each show. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com

