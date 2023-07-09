Photos: The Skivvies Got Down To It With A Roster Of Guests That Brought More Than Just Skin To Joe's Pub

Well, all my Bobby fans out there, Wednesday’s trip to Joe’s pub for another installment of the Skivvies was a total night of total music and total merriment. As usual, the ingenious pair of Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, were not only musical masters and mashers but also the comic clowns par excellence we have all come to expect - What A Show! The evening was totally rad, as on the bill were: Tamika Lawrence, Talia Saskauer, J Savage, Marty Thomas, and our Lord and Savior, Laura Benanti! An amazing time was had by all, including each, and every performer all of whom were having a total blast doing their thing for an appreciative audience that included this rainbow writer. Enjoy little Bobby’s little photo phlash, and please feel free to turn green (apologies, Talia) with envy.

This night also included the band - the ever-present Josh Roberts on drums, as well as Debbie Tjong on Bass, and Lance Horne on piano

All Photos By Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick