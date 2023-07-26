Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Downtown cabaret and concert star, and artistic genius, Tammy Faye Starlite did a return engagement of her show NICO: UNDERGROUND on July 24th at the prestigious Joe's Pub. The program was thusly described on the Joe's Pub website

"An interview with Nico in Australia in 1986, as she reflects upon her life and career (with the Velvet Underground & solo), her liaisons with with Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, Jim Morrison, Iggy Pop, John Cale, Alain Delon, and her music, performed onstage and in her mind. All true, all not true."

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the room for the always fascinating Tammy Faye Starlite's show, and when he sent his photos (seen below), all he wrote was, "Are you familiar with Tammy? She's really amazing." It seems like an odd question because it feels impossible that there might be people out there who aren't familiar with Starlite but, just in case, here are Tammy Faye's socials, to be followed for updates on shows and more:

The musicians for NICO: UNDERGROUND are Richard Feridun (electric guitar), Keith Hartel (acoustic guitar, bass), Craig Hoek (sax and flute), Ron Metz (drums), and David Nagler (keyboards). The interviewer is Jeff Ward, and it was directed by Michael Schiralli.

