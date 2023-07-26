Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Back by popular demand, downtown artiste Tammy Faye Starlite lights up downton club Joe's Pub.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Brenda Braxton's STARS TONIGHT! Makes Marvelous 54 Below Debut Photo 1 Brenda Braxton STARS TONIGHT! A Plethora Of Surprises
Review: MOIPEI Is Great Great Great In SING SING SING at 54 Below Photo 2 Moipei? More Please.
Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 3 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 4 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub Downtown cabaret and concert star, and artistic genius, Tammy Faye Starlite did a return engagement of her show NICO: UNDERGROUND on July 24th at the prestigious Joe's Pub.  The program was thusly described on the Joe's Pub website

"An interview with Nico in Australia in 1986, as she reflects upon her life and career (with the Velvet Underground & solo), her liaisons with with Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, Jim Morrison, Iggy Pop, John Cale, Alain Delon, and her music, performed onstage and in her mind. All true, all not true."

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the room for the always fascinating Tammy Faye Starlite's show, and when he sent his photos (seen below), all he wrote was, "Are you familiar with Tammy?  She's really amazing."  It seems like an odd question because it feels impossible that there might be people out there who aren't familiar with Starlite but, just in case, here are Tammy Faye's socials, to be followed for updates on shows and more:

Instagram

Facebook

And Joe's Pub has a lot of wonderful shows to see - check out their calendar HERE.

The musicians for NICO: UNDERGROUND are Richard Feridun (electric guitar), Keith Hartel (acoustic guitar, bass), Craig Hoek (sax and flute), Ron Metz (drums), and David Nagler (keyboards). The interviewer is Jeff Ward, and it was directed by Michael Schiralli.

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
PYT…W (PRETTY YOUNG THEATRE WRITERS) To Perform In Concert At The Green Room 42 Photo
PYT…W (PRETTY YOUNG THEATRE WRITERS) To Perform In Concert At The Green Room 42

In the age of jukebox musicals and musicals based off of well known commodities, a group of PYTs (Pretty Young Theatre Writers) and performers from Broadway, TV, and more come together to bring you a show stopping night of new music.

2
54 Below to Present FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: VOL. 4 - A Showcase of Iconic Musicals Photo
54 Below to Present FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: VOL. 4 - A Showcase of Iconic Musicals

Don't miss 54 CELEBRATES FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: VOL. 4, a mesmerizing showcase of iconic musicals. Be captivated by the talent and energy on stage as this limited engagement celebrates the best of Key Stage Productions.

3
Birdland to Present an Unforgettable Night of Music with Matt Baker and Luke Hawkins Photo
Birdland to Present an Unforgettable Night of Music with Matt Baker and Luke Hawkins

Join in at BIRDLAND for an unforgettable night of music featuring the extraordinary talents of Matt Baker and Luke Hawkins. Don't miss out on this epic musical experience.

4
Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo
Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

When it comes to long-running shows, Birdland has cornered the market, and this week The Lineup With Susie Mosher turns five.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's PubPhotos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The LightPhotos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light
Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland TheaterFeature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater
Review: AGE OF MADNESS Gives City Winery Rock And Roll RealnessReview: AGE OF MADNESS Gives City Winery Rock And Roll Realness

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You