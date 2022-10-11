Photos: TIM MURRAY IS WITCHES! Plays The Green Room 42

Comedian, writer and internet content creator Tim Murray recently played The Green Room 42 for two performances of his show Tim Murray IS WITCHES!. Murray's unique program that seems perfectly suited to the Halloween season is actually proper entertainment at any time of the year that people with an interest in The Craft, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Bewitched or Wicked are looking for some niche cabaret about their bewitching obsession. With some vocals performed to recorded tracks, some blistering stand-up comedy, and some audience-participation by way of onstage games, Tim Murray had the Green Room 42 audience howling, and not at the moon - they were laughing with Murray, all the way. Tim Murray has taken a lifelong fascination with Enchantresses and turned into a tidy little nightclub outing to be enjoyed by the rest of the people who will understand the references, inside jokes and in-your-face humor.

Broadway World Cabaret was in attendance at Tim Murray's opening night to capture some enchanting photos of the Sorcoress in action.

Special guest Jenna Leigh Green

