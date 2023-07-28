Photos: Steven Maglio Brings 'Not Just Sinatra' to The Cutting Room

Comedian Steven Scott opens the show.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

The one emotion you cannot fake is joy, and that emotion was very evident in the Cutting Room’s audience reaction last night as Steve Maglio crooned the Great American (Sinatra) Songbook.  

There’s an old show biz laugh line that goes something like this…” I’ll be playing a Steinway ( pause, pause)…..or a reasonable facsimile.  That’s how I think of Maglio.   

The sounds don’t have to come from a super famous brand name to give you a comparative musical thrill. They can also come from a regular guy who happens to possess the same musicality and charm as the legendary superstar. Steve Maglio brings you excitingly back to the musical future accompanied by his big band under the direction of conductor and arranger Chris Rinaman, whose charts have that Nelson Riddle sound.  As I’ve noted before, Maglio is a little bit Dean and Tyrell and a whole lot of Frank.  He has a monthly residency at The Cutting Room but not at those Las Vegas Room Rat Pack prices.  Check him out and get ready for an evening of swinging standards sung by an uncommonly talented common guy.  

The very funny Steven Scott comedian/actor got the evening started in typical LV Showroom style and an added treat was Maglio bringing up his pal vocalist Peter Perrotta for a number that brought the spirit of Tony Bennett into the Cutting Room.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 

Steven Maglio

Steven Maglio

Steven Maglio & Chris Rinaman

Steven Maglio & Band

Steven Maglio

Steven Maglio

Steven Maglio

Steven Maglio

Steven Maglio

Steven Maglio

Steven Maglio

Cutting Room

Steven Scott

Steven Scott

Steven Scott & Steven Maglio

Peter Perrotta

Peter Perrotta

Steven Maglio & Peter Perrotta

Steven Maglio & Debbie Maldonada Maglio

Steven Maglio & Susie Clausen

Eda Sorokoff & John Schreiber, President & CEO NJPAC

The Cutting Room



