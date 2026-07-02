Photos: See Highlights of Linda Eder's Latest 54 Below Residency

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One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award-winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold-out runs, 54 Below is welcoming the celebrated songstress back to their stage for three very special performances. If you missed the first one on June 29, you still have time to get tickets to see her on July 21 and 29.

Eder is a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with her in Broadway’s living room. This performance is music directed by Keith Cotton and features Cotton on piano, along with Peter Calo on guitar and Eric Halvorson on drums. The June 29 show featured a special guest appearance by Eder's son, the singer-songwriter Jake Wildhorn.

See photos from the June 29 show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Learn more about the singer online at lindaeder.com

Get tickets to see Linda Eder at 54 Below in Manhattan on July 21 and 29 on their website here.



Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Music Director Keith Cotton on piano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eric Halvorson on drums. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Peter Calo on guitar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder and Jake Wildhorn. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Jake Wildhorn. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Linda Eder and Jake Wildhorn. Photo credit: Conor Weiss