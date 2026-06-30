Isaac Mizrahi to Return to 54 Below for Annual Summer Residency

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

​Isaac Mizrahi will return to 54 Below for his annual summer residency with his jazz band in Hooray, August 12-15. Shows will feature music ranging from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter. Subjects range from social media to politics and a good deal of insider tea.

Isaac Mizrahi has spent more than 35 years at the intersection of entertainment, media, and fashion, earning acclaim as a performer, host, writer, designer, producer, and cultural commentator. Performing with his acclaimed jazz band, Isaac brings his signature blend of music, storytelling, and comedy to concert stages across the country. He has an annual residency at New York City's legendary Café Carlyle and 54 Below, and in 2022 he made his Broadway debut as Amos Hart in Chicago.

In 2025, the cult-classic documentary Unzipped—which Mizrahi co-created and stars in—celebrated its 30th anniversary with a screening at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted the Emmy Award-winning The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven seasons, served as a judge on all seven seasons of Project Runway All Stars, and continues to appear across television, film, and digital media.

Beyond the stage and screen, Mizrahi has directed productions for the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, designed costumes for the Metropolitan Opera, and annually directs and narrates Peter and the Wolf, a production he originally created for New York City's Guggenheim Museum.

A celebrated force in fashion, Mizrahi currently serves as Creative Director at Large for Target. Through his company, IM Entertainment, he develops original projects for television, theater, publishing, and live entertainment. He is also the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir I.M.

​

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...