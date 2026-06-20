NYC's Best Free Outdoor Summer Concerts: June 22-28 – Pride, Fireworks & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

See some of the top outdoor concerts across NYC's five boroughs next week with Pride celebrations (ranging from family-friendly to all-male burlesque), an early Independence Day celebration with music preceding a fireworks display, and more!

(In case you missed it, bookmark our list of free summer show series for more fun this season)

New York Sings Yiddish! At Central Park

June 22 @ 7 pm

Come and celebrate the rich cultural legacy of Yiddish music with New York Sings Yiddish at Central Park SummerStage on June 22nd, 2026 at 7 pm. Presented by Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in collaboration with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, this event will see Central Park come alive with the beautiful sound of Yiddish songs featuring an all-start line up of Yiddish performers from around the globe!

Info available here.



June 25 @ 6:30 Louis Armstrong House Museum Big Band at Josie Robertson Plaza (UWS)June 25 @ 6:30 pm

Swing with the Louis Armstrong House Museum (LAHM) Big Band and the Big Apple Lindy Hoppers! Inspired by Armstrong’s extraordinary career and his transformative contributions to music, the LAHM Big Band is led by some of the most accomplished musicians working today. They are joined by the Big Apple Lindy Hoppers who bring the swing era of the 1930s and 1940s to life for audiences of all ages. Move to some of the best jazz around and dance with the Big Apple Lindy Hoppers as they show off some boppin’ steps!

Info available here. General Admission is first-come first-served. Just show up! Fast Track RSVP opens the Monday before the event at noon for all. Become a member and enjoy priority entry with automatic access to every Fast Track line, all year round.

Carnegie Hall Citywide: TONEWALL at Wave Hill (Bronx)

June 25 @ 7 pm

Enjoy a free performance by TONEWALL, the charismatic queer a cappella band of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. Performing “uplifting anthems, classic tunes, and sexy hits” with award-winning arrangements and choreography, this irresistible band entertains and empowers in equal measure. TONEWALL has been crowned a Northeast Champion at The International Championship of A Cappella Open, and the group has performed at iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall, Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and more.

Info available here.

Where the Boys Are at David Rubenstein Atrium (UWS)

June 25 @ 7:30 pm

Spotlight: A Night at the Atrium showcases burlesque at its finest. Empowered, illustrious, and fierce. For one night only, Where the Boys Are transports you to a mythical nightlife realm celebrating male burlesque and queer pride. Inspired by the glamour of iconic cabarets, this performance includes top male burlesque artists, featuring the incomparable Mr. Jack Barrow, along with an all-star cast including Broody Valentino, Curlz, Daddy Ho, God Complex, Jon Joni, Mizzaddy, Mr. Gorgeous, Saké, and Samson Night! Masterfully emceed by the witty Sir GoGo Gadget, Where the Boys Are promises an unforgettable evening of artful allure, charm, and a vibrant celebration of queer culture.

Info available here. General Admission is first-come first-served. Just show up! Fast Track RSVP opens the Monday before the event at noon for all. Become a member and enjoy priority entry with automatic access to every Fast Track line, all year round.

Independence Day Celebration w/ Music & Fireworks at Astoria Park (Queens)

June 25 @ 7:30 pm

An Independence Day celebration featuring Allyson Briggs + Dan Gabel and their 18 piece big band! Taking place at Astoria Park Great Lawn at 7:30. Afterwards, a spectacular fireworks show at sundown!

Info available here. No RSVP needed.

Carnegie Hall Citywide: Ivan Llanes at Riverbank State Park (Washington Heights)

June 25 @ 7 pm

Enjoy a free performance by TONEWALL, the charismatic queer a cappella band of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. Performing “uplifting anthems, classic tunes, and sexy hits” with award-winning arrangements and choreography, this irresistible band entertains and empowers in equal measure. TONEWALL has been crowned a Northeast Champion at The International Championship of A Cappella Open, and the group has performed at iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall, Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and more.

Info available here.

Speak Up! Festival at Riverside Park (UWS) – Family-Friendly Pride

June 27, 4pm-7pm

SPEAK UP! is about highlighting voices, bodies and ideas on an open-air stage where representation matters in a time when being together and speaking up is essential.

Produced by the hearts and minds behind Opera On Tap; Shakespearean Cabaret; and SlayFest, this curated and interactive afternoon of intergenerational, LGBTQIA+, somewhat Shakespearean, all-ages fun features, dance, comedy, song, roving performances, community activations and is absolutely free and absolutely for you!

Info available here. No RSVP needed.