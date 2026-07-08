Photos: See Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER June 30 at the Green Room 42

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THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

Guests on June 30 included Tony-nominated songwriter Amanda Green (@amangreen) with Emmy-nominated musician and songwriter Curtis Moore, Grammy-nominated Broadway star Marty Thomas (@martythomaslovesyou), The Secret Life of Bees’ Romelda Teron Benjamin (@theromeldateronbenjamin), cabaret legend Lennie Watts (@lenniewatts), plus rising stars Robert Levey (@robert_levey), Olivia Katz (@olivia_katzz), Emery Henderson (@reallyemery) and Matthew Rosenstein (@showtunesmatt).

Follow Susie Mosher on Instagram @SusieMosher.

Get tickets to the Lineup on the Green Room 42's website here. The bi-weekly show returns July 14. (See the lineup for that show here.)

Below, see photos from the June 30 edition snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photo credit: Conor Weiss

John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Robert Levey. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Robert Levey. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Robert Levey. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lennie Watts. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lennie Watts. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lennie Watts. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Romelda Teron Benjamin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Romelda Teron Benjamin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Romelda Teron Benjamin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Olivia Katz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Olivia Katz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Olivia Katz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Amanda Green. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Amanda Green. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Amanda Green and Curtis Moore. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Curtis Moore. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Curtis Moore. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Amanda Green and Curtis Moore. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Emery Henderson. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Emery Henderson. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Emery Henderson. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Emery Henderson. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Matthew Rosenstein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Matthew Rosenstein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Matthew Rosenstein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Marty Thomas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Marty Thomas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Marty Thomas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss