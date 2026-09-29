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Photos: See Highlights from Lorna Dallas: THE CABARET FILES at the Beechman

See photos from the September 24 show, revisiting musical moments from the past decade along with new selections never previously performed

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On September 24, Lorna Dallas, recipient of a 2020 Bistro Award for Consummate Cabaret Artistry, presented an encore performance of her latest cabaret offering at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in Manhattan. Directed by Barry Kleinbort with Christopher Denny as musical director and pianist, the show revisited musical moments from the past decade along with new selections never previously performed. The Cabaret Files featured arrangements of songs by Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Jerry Herman, James Taylor, and Ivor Novello. In a review, BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher called the first iteration of the show "resplendent" (see his full review here).

Find great shows to see on the Laurie Beechman website here.

Visit the Lorna Dallas Instagram page here.

This is the Christopher Denny Facebook page.

Barry Kleinbort can be found online here.

Below, see photos from September 24 snapped by Conor Weiss.

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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