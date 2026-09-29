Photos: See Highlights from Lorna Dallas: THE CABARET FILES at the Beechman

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On September 24, Lorna Dallas, recipient of a 2020 Bistro Award for Consummate Cabaret Artistry, presented an encore performance of her latest cabaret offering at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in Manhattan. Directed by Barry Kleinbort with Christopher Denny as musical director and pianist, the show revisited musical moments from the past decade along with new selections never previously performed. The Cabaret Files featured arrangements of songs by Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Jerry Herman, James Taylor, and Ivor Novello. In a review, BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher called the first iteration of the show "resplendent" (see his full review here).

Find great shows to see on the Laurie Beechman website here.

Visit the Lorna Dallas Instagram page here.

This is the Christopher Denny Facebook page.

Barry Kleinbort can be found online here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 09 Hrs 38 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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